Rooibos is a plant that you can find while exploring Enshrouded. It won’t appear in every region of the game, but it’s something you will need to track down for multiple crafting projects that you’ll need to finish up at your base.

Recommended Videos

The problem with Rooibos is that you won’t it just anywhere in the world. Rooibos can’t really be found until later in the game, in areas full of dangerous creatures—and if you’re not prepared to take them on it’s easy for them to overwhelm you and your party.

Thankfully, there’s a good chance you can find it a couple of times and then bring it back to your base to start farming it at home. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Rooibos in Enshrouded.

Where to get Rooibos in Enshrouded

You can visit these locations surrounding the Nomad Highlands to find Rooibos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rooibos is a plant found around the Nomad Highlands in Enshrouded. I was able to track a lot of this south of the Ancient Spire at this location, which you can find to the northeast of the Ancient Spire/Kindlewastes region. We’ve marked it in the map above for clarity.

You can find Rooibos growing in the desert regions. I didn’t find too much of it close to the Kindlewastes; I stuck to the south and the west of the Nomad Highlands, outside the Shroud. I tried exploring the Shroud to see if it would offer any type of Rooibos, but I could never find anything, and I thought it would be better to stick to the safer regions. However, there are still several enemies wandering around outside of the Shroud, such as the large cats, skeletons, or the scorpions that drop Scales.

When trying to find Rooibos from a distance, look for the bushy green plants with yellow flowers inside them. The ones with yellow flowers in them typically yield three Rooibos, but if you find ones without these flowers, they offer only one Rooibos. You can also find them near Sugarcane, which you can use to increase your stamina.

Look for the spikey plants with yellow flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can then bring Rooibos back to your base and use it. I also recommend making your way to the Seedbed that you can make with the Farmer where you can then plant the Rooibos anywhere close to your base, making it a much easier place to track it down in your Enshrouded world. Not too many projects require Rooibios, but it’s useful to have it tucked away for those specific projects.