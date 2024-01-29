Where to find Yucca Fruit in Enshrouded

Enshrouded is similar to many other survival games in that you have various needs that you need to keep sated at all times. The Yucca Fruit is a great way to stave off hunger while increasing other stats as well.

The world is not kind to you in Enshrouded. A damaging shroud looms over various parts of the map with wildlife being a threat both in and outside of these zones. To gather resources to better your Flame, you need to find resources like the Yucca Fruit that can better your odds.

Alongside having the Rested buff, I have found the Yucca Fruit to be one of the more valuable items in Enshrouded.

How to find Yucca Fruit in Enshrouded

Palm Trees are found commonly in the Kindlewastes, although so are powerful enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yucca Fruit is found widely in the desert region of the Kindlewastes. This is the final major region players will visit in Enshrouded, so I highly recommend you wait until later levels to venture into this dangerous zone.

While in the Kindlewastes, you can get Yucca Fruit off of Palm Trees in the desert area of the zone. To get the Yucca Fruit from the Palm Tree, you need to cut the tree down with an axe. Though this will wear on your axe’s durability, getting these items are well worth the trouble. Especially as you begin to encounter more difficult enemies and environments later in Enshrouded, Yucca Fruit becomes very useful.

What does Yucca Fruit do in Enshrouded?

The helpful properties of most foods are increased by either cooking or adding the item to a meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yucca Fruit is an eatable resource that restore your stamina and provide even better buffs when used in a recipe. Alone, the Yucca Fruit can sate your hunger bar and provide a quick restoration to your stamina bar. Whenever grilled, the Yuca Fruit can grant an even better boost.

The best dish to make with the Yucca Fruit is undoubtedly the Fruit Bowl. This dish gives health regeneration, stamina recharge, and satisfies hunger. If you plan on taking an extended trip outside of your base, I recommend that you take a Fruit Bowl with you.