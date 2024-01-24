How to salvage in Enshrouded

With all of the resources you need to collect for your own survival in Enshrouded, you might find yourself lacking inventory space.

Salvaging is a great way to clear your inventory of unnecessary materials but still get useful runes out of it. Currently the only items you can salvage in the game are weapons, though this is expected to change as Enshrouded progress through early access.

If you are trying to salvage weapons in Enshrouded, whether to save space or to harvest materials, here’s what you need to do.

How to salvage items in Enshrouded

You can start salvaging your items for runes early on in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can salvage items in Enshrouded by opening by inventory, hovering over a weapon in your inventory, and either right clicking or pressing X or A to open the “Salvage” option. A small text box will appear beside the item displaying the “Salvage” option while also showing the number of runes you would get for salvaging the item.

The number of runes you receive for salvaging an item heavily depends on the rarity and quality of your item. While a common item might only fetch you seven runes, a level three blue rare item will get you around 27 runes.

You do not need to salvage items to get them out of your inventory, as you also have the option to simply destroy unnecessary items. I still recommend you salvage any weapons you have to get the maximum amount of runes possible, but you will need to destroy other items, such as armor, potions, and crafting materials, to clear your inventory.

You can access to this ability almost immediately after starting Enshrouded, so I recommend you salvage items early and often to keep your inventory clear while putting more runes in your pocket.