All Dawning recipes and ingredients in Destiny 2

Here's everything you need to keep the system stocked with cookies.

It’s time to spread the holiday cheer in Destiny 2. The Dawning is here and there’s no Infinite Forest, Haunted Lost Sectors, or class competition this time around: It’s all about baking cookies. Handing them in to specific vendors will award players with rewards for the event and there’s a series of triumphs tied to baking and delivering cookies.

Of course, you can’t bake if you don’t have any ingredients. Each kill has a chance of giving players ingredients based on what type of enemy they took down and how they dealt the final blow. Players can bake several cookies with different combinations of the ingredients, though every cookie recipe also requires Dawning Essence. This resource is acquired from activity completions throughout the Dawning.

Here are the ingredients and recipes for The Dawning 2021.

Ingredients

Enemy Ingredients

These drop depending on the type of enemy killed.

Cabal Oil : Drops from Cabal enemies, which appear mostly in the EDZ and in Battlegrounds activities.

: Drops from Cabal enemies, which appear mostly in the EDZ and in Battlegrounds activities. Vex Milk : Drops from Vex enemies. Found in all parts of Nessus, in Asterion Abyss (Europa), the Vault of Glass, and other locations.

: Drops from Vex enemies. Found in all parts of Nessus, in Asterion Abyss (Europa), the Vault of Glass, and other locations. Dark Ether Cane : Drops from Scorn, which appear primarily on the Tangled Shore and the Dreaming City.

: Drops from Scorn, which appear primarily on the Tangled Shore and the Dreaming City. Ether Cane : Drops from Fallen enemies. They appear in the Moon, Tangled Shore, Europa, and parts of the EDZ.

: Drops from Fallen enemies. They appear in the Moon, Tangled Shore, Europa, and parts of the EDZ. Taken Butter : Drops from Taken enemies. It’s easiest to collect in the Dreaming City, though it also appears in other parts of the System.

: Drops from Taken enemies. It’s easiest to collect in the Dreaming City, though it also appears in other parts of the System. Chitin Powder: Drops from Hive, commonly found in the Moon.

Kill Ingredients

These depend on how players achieved a final blow on their enemy.

Delicious Explosions : Explosive kills. Gjallarhorn is your friend here, if you have it.

: Explosive kills. Gjallarhorn is your friend here, if you have it. Sharp Flavor : Sword final blows

: Sword final blows Impossible Heat : Solar final blows

: Solar final blows Electric Flavor : Arc final blows

: Arc final blows Null Taste : Void final blows

: Void final blows Flash of Inspiration : Create Orbs of Light. This differs from Pinch of Light.

: Create Orbs of Light. This differs from Pinch of Light. Personal Touch : Melee final blows

: Melee final blows Perfect Taste : Precision final blows

: Precision final blows Bullet Spray : Final blows with Auto Rifles, submachine guns, and machine guns.

: Final blows with Auto Rifles, submachine guns, and machine guns. Finishing Touch : Finishers

: Finishers Multifaceted Flavors : Multikills

: Multikills Pinch of Light : Generate Orbs of Light.

: Generate Orbs of Light. Balanced Flavors : Final blows with bows, snipers, and scout rifles.

: Final blows with bows, snipers, and scout rifles. Superb Texture: Super final blows.

Recipes

These recipes will create the actual cookies that will be delivered to specific vendors. Baking those requires Dawning Essence.

Gjallardoodles (Commander Zavala ): Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion.

): Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion. Telemetry Tapioca (Banshee-44 ): Vex Milk, Bullet Spray.

): Vex Milk, Bullet Spray. Strange Cookies (Xûr): Taken Butter, Electric Flavor.

Taken Butter, Electric Flavor. Ill-Fortune Cookies (Petra Venj): Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat.

Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat. Etheric Coldsnaps (Variks): Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor.

Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor. Lavender Ribbon Cookies (Saint-14 ): Vex Milk, Personal Touch.

): Vex Milk, Personal Touch. Thousand-Layer Cookie (Riven ): Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion.

): Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion. Traveler Donut Holes (Ikora Rey) : Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration.

: Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration. Bittersweet Biscotti (Crow): Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors.

Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors. Eliksni Birdseed (Suraya Hawthorne ): Ether Cane, Personal Touch.

): Ether Cane, Personal Touch. Vanilla Blades (Lord Shaxx): Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor.

Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor. Gentleman’s Shortbread (Devrim Kay ): Ether Cane, Perfect Taste.

): Ether Cane, Perfect Taste. Candy Dead Ghosts (The Spider): Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration.

Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration. Infinite Forest Cake (Failsafe ): Vex Milk, Impossible Heat.

): Vex Milk, Impossible Heat. Chocolate Ship Cookies (Amanda Holliday ): Cabal Oil, Null Taste.

): Cabal Oil, Null Taste. Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (Eris Morn ): Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch.

): Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch. Classic Butter Cookies (Eva Levante): Taken Butter, Superb Texture.

Taken Butter, Superb Texture. Dark Chocolate Motes (The Drifter ): Taken Butter, Null Taste.

): Taken Butter, Null Taste. Blueberry Crumblers (Shaw Han ): Ether Cane, Bullet Spray.

): Ether Cane, Bullet Spray. Ascendant Apple Tart (Mara Sov): TBD

TBD Timeless Starwort Thins (Elsie Bray): TBD

Once you’ve baked a cookie, you just need to go to the specific vendor and interact with them. This should reward you with some prizes and it’s also a requirement for some of Eva Levante’s bounties.

If you’re hard-farming a specific activity, make sure to bake cookies that use the ingredients you can get more easily out of it, which will bulk up the number of cookies you make and let you get the maximum amount of rewards.