How to bake Strange Cookies in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

Xur might not understand the concept of food, but he does appreciate gifts.

The Dawning event is here for another annual round of festivities in Destiny 2, and Guardians everywhere are once more laying down their helmets and donning chef hats instead.

Once players have grabbed the Holiday Oven from Eva Levante in the Tower, they will gain access to an event-long quest called Cookie Delivery Helper, which will require baking cookies for the majority of vendors and allies across the Solar System.

Some of these recipes are much easier to follow than others, with the Uncommon and Rare ingredients that players can obtain having both easy and more challenging requirements. All recipes require one Uncommon ingredient, one Rare ingredient, and a sprinkling of Dawning Essence. Knowing where to find the right ingredients, how to bake them, and where to deliver your delectable desserts is key to a stress-free experience throughout The Dawning.

For The Dawning’s 2022 outing, the mysterious Agent of the Nine known as Xur is on the recipient list for some cookies and confectionery. If you want to deliver to him a gift in thanks for his weekend offerings of Exotics and armor rolls, here’s what you’ll need to do.

How to bake Strange Cookies in Destiny 2

Strange Cookies require three ingredients to bake: Taken Butter, Electric Flavor, and Dawning Essence.

Taken Butter is an Uncommon ingredient that you can acquire by killing Taken combatants. The Taken are a harder faction to find in Destiny 2 at the moment, but the Lake of Shadows Strike in the EDZ will always be a reliable source.

Electric Flavor is a Rare ingredient that will require players to kill enemies using Arc damage. Both Arc weapons and Arc abilities work for this, but it can be a difficult ingredient to get to drop compared to other Rare ingredients vying for your attention. It’s best to utilize both the Arc subclass and two Arc weapons to farm for Electric Flavor at an optimal speed.

Once you’ve baked your batch of Strange Cookies, you can deliver them to Xur in his Treasure Hold. Xur’s Treasure Hold is a destination found within the Eternity node on the Destinations map. He can also be reached in other spots across the Solar System on the weekends when he finds a quiet hiding spot on destinations such as the EDZ, Nessus, and the Tower to sell Guardians coveted loot.