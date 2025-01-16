Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost armor voting results are in—and it’s getting real spooky in 2025

This Halloween season in Destiny 2, Guardians may end up never looking better. Or spookier, at least. The results are in for this year’s armor vote for players to suit up for the season.

The Titan class had the closest vote in this year’s Festival of the Lost vote in Destiny 2, with 53 percent voting for the winner, the Jason Voorhees-like Slasher skin that features a hockey mask, chains, and armor meant to look like the Friday the 13th character’s normal wardrobe of brown pants and a blue coat.

Ch ch ch, ah ah ah. Image via Bungie Will you say ‘I do’? Image via Bungie Be careful when in the forest at night. Image via Bungie

The Hunter vote was a bit closer, with 57 percent voting for the Specter armor set, which looks like a sort of demonic zombie ghost bride, featuring what looks like a wedding dress and veil, thorned roses, and a skull for a face.

And the Warlocks, banding together to pick the winner with a whopping 73 percent of the vote, get their Slenderman-like Specter set. The armor ornaments feature a black suit, spooky blank face, and tentacle-like appendages sticking out of the back.

The winners will all be made available this upcoming October as armor ornaments in the Eververse store, but even the losers will be coming to the game eventually. Bungie says the runners-up in the votes will also be added as ornaments, some time between the 2025 and 2026 variations of the Halloween-themed event where players collect candy and fight ghoulish figures in Lost Sectors.

This year, the runners-up include a Scream killer Ghostface-like armor set for Hunters, and a creepy Jack-o-Lantern pumpkin king set for the Warlock. No matter which class you play this fall, you will have a pretty sweet armor set to pick up and wear while you haunt your friends in the Tower.

