Destiny 2 Slasher armor FOTL 2025
Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost 2025 armor vote is its spookiest and most awesome one yet

You really can't go wrong with either of the winning teams here.
Scott Duwe
Published: Jan 9, 2025 02:52 pm

Destiny 2 chugs on as a live-service title in 2025, and one of the most exciting yearly traditions continues as well.

Each year, Bungie hosts a vote for players to decide which armor ornament sets will be available during its Halloween-themed Festival of the Lost Event every fall. Last year it was Good Wizards vs. Evil Wizards, while previous years had Spider vs. Beetle, and so on. But 2025 might be the coolest theme yet.

A collection of horror-themed Destiny 2 skins with a clown mask, hooded ghoul, and Slenderman designs.
I love them. Image via Bungie

Bungie announced Slashers vs. Specters today as this year’s theme, and both of the armor sets are absolutely badass and totally fitting of the Halloween-adjacent holiday where players kill enemies and collect candy. Slashers feature a Jason Voorhees-style Titan, Ghostface-style Hunter, and Pumpkin Scarecrow-style Warlock, while Specters feature a Babadook-like Titan, ghoulish bride Hunter, and Slenderman-style Warlock.

I personally think you can’t go wrong with either one of these votes, but as a Warlock main, I’m rooting for the Slenderman outfit because it’s just too creepy and awesome to say no to. Plus, I really want to just combine the suit with other armors to see how silly I can get, which is half the fun of Destiny armor (or Dresstiny, as fashionistas and buildcrafters like to call it).

In other good news, Bungie says that runner-up sets will also be coming to the game eventually, including last year’s Wizard armor. The dev said it can’t promise a timeline for when the losing armor sets will be added into the game, but “they’ll typically be released before the next year’s Festival of the Lost event.”

Players can vote for the winning sets here and will have to sit tight a few months to find out the winning ornament sets that can be picked up in the Eververse store later this year when Festival of the Lost returns.

