How to gather dark ritual recon in Destiny 2 Heresy Act One

Episode Heresy in Destiny 2 comes with its own seasonal questline. Prepare to venture back into the Dreadnaught to gather recon and disrupt dark rituals that the Taken and the Dread perform.

Gathering dark ritual recon is the seventh step of the Heresy’s Act One quest, Echoed Warnings. This quest is tied to the new seasonal activity, The Nether, which has a few modifiers you might not have seen before. It’s a roguelite activity with escalating difficulty and limited health regeneration, so prepare accordingly.

Here’s how to gather dark ritual and combatant recon in Destiny 2 Heresy Act One Echoed Warnings quest.

How to gather dark ritual recon in Destiny 2

Make sure to grab the loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To gather dark ritual recon for the Echoed Warnings quest in Destiny 2, you need to complete encounters in The Nether. One encounter is one area of the Dreadnaught (Mausoleum, Trenchway, etc.) that consists of three objectives and a boss fight.

Complete three objectives around the area (pull out your Ghost if you’re struggling to find them), collect Boons and chests if needed, and head to the boss fights. Defeat the boss and loot the chest to get the dark ritual recon.

You don’t have to do them all in one run. You can simply reload The Nether to farm new weapons, like Psychopomp or Adamantite. The difficulty also doesn’t matter—you can do it on either Exploration, Advanced, or Expert difficulty.

How to gather combatant recon in Destiny 2

If it moves, it dies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To gather combatant recon, you need to defeat enemies in The Nether. Not every enemy drops recon, so it’s not just a “kill 20 enemies and done” type of objective. However, as you complete encounters to collect dark ritual recon, you should get all the necessary combatant recon passively.

After completing both objectives, the Echoed Warnings quest will progress, taking you to the Dreaming City to strengthen your Path of Resolve.

