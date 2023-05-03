The Title god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The Title submachine gun is back in Guardian Games 2023, and it has an all-new set of Traits it can roll with.

Whether you’re a Warlock, Hunter, or Titan who enjoys PvE or PvP, The Title has enough Trait variety for Guardians of any kind to chase down a perfect god roll. It’s time to jump into the Guardians Games playlists and try your hand at landing the best possible combination of perks.

But you have to be quick because this weapon is only available during the Guardian Games event and won’t return for at least another year.

Here are the best rolls to get on The Title in Destiny 2, whether you want to use it in Crucible or Strikes, or anything in between.

The Title PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+15 Recoil Direction, +10 Handling)

Magazine: Flared Magwell (+15 Reload Speed, +5 Stability)

Flared Magwell (+15 Reload Speed, +5 Stability) Trait 1: Threat Detector

Threat Detector Trait 2: Repulsor Brace

Repulsor Brace Masterwork: Stability

Stability Weapon mod: Minor Spec

The Title is a solid Void SMG option for PvE activities, although outshined by some other Void guns in that slot. It has a painfully slow Reload Speed and poor Stability to begin with, but these traits and attachments will even things out.

The biggest draw for this gun is its ability to roll with Repulsor Brace, which is excellent for high-end activities. When you defeat a Void-debuffed enemy, Repulsor Brace triggers an eight-second Overshield of 45 health to help keep you in the fight.

The Title PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range)

Magazine: Extended Mag (+3 Magazine, +10 Airborne Effectiveness, -20 Reload Speed)

Extended Mag (+3 Magazine, +10 Airborne Effectiveness, -20 Reload Speed) Trait 1: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Dynamic Sway Reduction Trait 2: Rangefinder

Rangefinder Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon mod: Counterbalance Stock

The Title hits hard in PvP but struggles due to its range and recoil. This roll will mitigate the range by a lot, but you should still use a long-range option in the kinetic slot to pair with it to keep your options open when fighting at longer distances.

If not a Range Masterwork, Stability is the best bet since its base stat is so low with these specific traits and attachments. Counterbalance Stock will help out a bit, but you’ll need to have good recoil control to make this worth using in Crucible.