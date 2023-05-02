How to complete the Best in Class quest in Destiny 2

The yearly Guardian Games event has returned in Destiny 2 for 2023, bringing with it some new loot and quests for players to finish.

The main draw in this year’s Guardian Games is the all-new scout rifle, Taraxxipos. It’s a Kinetic weapon that deals Strand elemental damage, making it a worthwhile addition to any Guardian’s arsenal.

Here’s how to complete the Best in Class quest and get your first Taraxxipos.

Best in Class quest guide in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023

Step one

“Medallions are earned by completing activities while your Guardian Games class item is equipped, or through Contender and Platinum Cards, which can be purchased from Eva. Medallions can be turned in at the podium for rewards. Use the Glimmer that Eva gave you to pick up a card.”

Make sure to equip the Guardian Games class armor that you picked up from Eva. That’s the key to doing anything and everything throughout the duration of the event, so upgrade it, equip it with mods, and be prepared to keep it on your character for the next couple of weeks.

Step two

“Earn Medallions by completing activities with your class item equipped. Complete a Supremacy match or a Guardian Games playlist activity to earn your first Medallion.”

Select one of the Guardian Games playlists from the destination map within the Tower. This can be done in either the Guardian Games: Training playlist where you will play a Strike mission, or the Guardian Games: Supremacy playlist for some Crucible PvP in the Supremacy game mode.

Step three

“Speak with Eva Levante in the Tower Courtyard.”

Simple enough. Return to Eva and hear what she has to say.

Step four

“Deposit your Medallion at the Guardian Games podium in the Tower Courtyard.”

Deposit your medals in the proper slot. Titans are on the left, Warlocks in the middle, and Hunters on the right.

Step five

“Claim your first Event Challenge, which can be accessed in your Quest tab.”

Open up your Quests tab and select the Guardian Games event quest. Inside, you will find a number of Triumphs, the first of which you will have already completed. Claim it to move on in the quest.

Step six

“Speak with Zavala in the Tower Courtyard.”

Visit Zavala in the Tower for some lines of dialogue about the Guardian Games, and he will also give you the Shoot to Score quest for this year’s version of the games.

Step seven

“Speak with Shaxx in the Tower.”

Visit Shaxx next in the penultimate quest step.

Step eight

“Return to Eva in the Tower.”

Head back to Eva one final time and she will reward you with your first Taraxxipos scout rifle, thus unlocking it for you to chase down perfect god rolls.

Congratulations on your first Taraxxipos. Now the grind really begins in the new Shoot to Score quest.