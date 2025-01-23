Destiny 2’s upcoming Trials of Osiris changes mean you can finally reach the Lighthouse

The current Trials of Osiris experience in Destiny 2 can be miserable unless you’re an avid PvP player. With a low player population inside the mode, Bungie is making major changes to Trials, coming to the game in Episode Heresy.

In an extensive Heresy Crucible Updates blog post on Jan. 22, Bungie outlined the core changes coming to PvP in Destiny 2. The main change for Trials of Osiris is moving away from the flawless seven-win-in-a-row system in favor of just seven wins and win streaks. With the new system, you can pick up the Lighthouse Passage and win seven matches to access the Lighthouse. Losses don’t matter as long as you get those seven wins on the card.

There’s some shiny new armor to unlock. Image via Bungie

From the Lighthouse, you can get Enhancement Prisms, Trials armor, base Trials weapons, Osirian Ciphers, and more, with a chance to get up to two Adept Trials weapons. You can get one Adept based on your highest weekly win streak and one more based on how many wins you got when playing in a full team. These are repeatable rewards, and you get them every time you reach the Lighthouse.

Here are the chances for Adept weapons:

Weekly win streak: One win is 30 percent, two wins is 60, three wins or more is 100.

Full fireteam wins: One win is 15 percent, and seven wins is 100 percent.

On top of that, you can also get additional weekly win streak rewards, with a five-win streak and higher granting Trials Mementos, shaders, emblems, glows, vehicles, and more.

After you complete the Passage, you can keep playing with the Completed Lighthouse Passage for more rewards based on your weekly win streak or reset and start over. Regardless of your choice, there’s an opportunity to earn a ton of shiny loot even if you don’t go flawless.

However, for those who still want to go flawless, earning a seven-win streak grants access to the Flawless Passage. For this Passage, all the repeatable rewards are folded into the post-win chances alongside increased chances to earn Trials cosmetics. A new tracker also tracks the longest win streak earned while playing on a Flawless Passage.

Exalted Truth is back, too. Image via Bungie

But that’s not all. The Trials of Osiris Passage is a separate experience from everything mentioned above. This Passage makes Trials more like Iron Banner with a fair and low-stakes matchmaking system but still decent rewards, including generous reputation gains, Trials weapons, Trials Ghost Shells, and more.

Everyone with the Trials of Osiris Passage, alongside players with the Completed Lighthouse Passage and the Flawless Passage, goes into the weekly performance-based matchmaking, making the mode more bearable if you’re just there for the base loot. The Lighthouse Passage players are still in the open-skill matchmaking.

This comes alongside new rewards, including armor sets and weapons, changes to how Destiny 2 tracks player skill, playlist reorganization for regular Crucible and Iron Banner, and more. There are also improvements to fireteam-based matchmaking, but those are coming in Act Two of Heresy.

