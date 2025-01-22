How to complete Nightmare Hunts in Destiny 2

Every expansion in Destiny 2 has a few unique activities tied to quests, bounties, and more. For Shadowkeep, one such activity is the Nightmare Hunts. In these missions, you must hunt down the Nightmare versions of your old enemies on the Moon.

Every now and then, Destiny 2 takes us back to old activities for an event or a small quest. For example, in the Past is Prologue event, you must complete activities on the Moon with Nightmare Hunts, granting increased progress, and we know you haven’t done them in a while.

Whether you need them for the latest quest or are just getting familiar with old expansions, here’s everything you need to know about Nightmare Hunts in Destiny 2.

How to do Nightmare Hunts in Destiny 2

Chase down your old foes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nightmare Hunts are a part of the Shadowkeep campaign in Destiny 2, and if you don’t have them unlocked, you must play through the story missions first. Eventually, you’ll see Nightmare Hunt activities on the Moon map.

Three Nightmare Hunts are available at a time and rotate every week. Nightmare Hunts are more difficult versions of Nightmare Hunts you had to do during the Shadowkeep campaign. You can complete them on Advanced, Expert, or Master difficulties. The Advanced difficulty has matchmaking, while other difficulties don’t.

Similarly to Nightfalls, Nightmare Hunts also have surge modifiers, overcharged weapons, and Champions. If you’re running solo, ensure you have ways to stun all the Champion types featured that week. Higher difficulties also lock your equipment and have additional mode modifiers, like Togetherness.

Unlike Nightfalls, the Nightmare Hunts are only half the length. One Nightmare Hunt takes only around five minutes to complete on Advanced difficulty. If you need completions, the Advanced difficulty is the best way to farm them.

