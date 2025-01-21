Similar to Riven’s Wishes last year, Episode Revenant in Destiny 2 is closing with a small event. During the Past is Prologue event, you can acquire Bento Tokens by completing quests from the Driver, and then spend them at Eris Morn for shiny new rewards.

You only get eight Bento Tokens for the whole event, so here are the best items you can spend your Bento Tokens on in Destiny 2.

Best rewards to spend Bento Tokens on in Destiny 2

Igneous Hammer (Adept)

Not the best, but it works. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if you steer away from PvP, you should pick up the Igneous Hammer (Adept). It’s an incredible hand cannon and the curated roll here isn’t terrible either. Fragile Focus may not be the most popular perk, but you can get up to 95 range while your shield isn’t destroyed. Now, if you ever decide to jump into Iron Banner or even Trials of Osiris to get some new loot, you won’t lag behind in terms of gear and weapons.

Igneous Hammer and other weapons from the event are enhance-able, and so are any base or Adept versions of these weapons you acquired after Season of the Haunted. If you have a better roll, consider brushing the dust off and enhancing it.

Cataphract GL3 (Adept)

A good place to start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one depends on whether you have a decent DPS weapon for PvE and are looking for a Strand Heavy weapon. However, there are quite a few options in the game that can roll perks, like Envious Arsenal, which is superior to the Envious Assassin on this Cataphract GL3.

The VS Chill Inhibitor from the Vesper’s Host dungeon with Envious Arsenal and Bait and Switch is an amazing weapon. If you need a Strand weapon, there’s the Wicked Sister grenade launcher available at Zavala. Wicked Sister can also roll Envious Arsenal and Bait and Switch.

Consider picking this one up only if you’re a new player or don’t have access to better DPS weapons at the moment.

Cloudstrike

Now you too, can annoy everyone in the Crucible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cloudstrike is an Exotic sniper rifle introduced to Destiny 2 with Beyond Light. You can get it by grinding Empire Hunts, but it’s not the most fun activity in the world and it can get grindy. If you’re too lazy to grind for the weapon, you can pick it up for three Bento Tokens.

This weapon is one of the most popular sniper rifles in PvP due to its ability to cause collateral damage with the Mortal Polarity perk. Mortal Polarity creates a lightning bolt at the target’s location after a final blow that can one-shot a Guardian inside of PvP.

requires beyond light: To claim Cloudstrike from the event you must own the Beyond Light expansion.

Currencies and Mementos

Time to stock up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alongside weapons and armor, Past is Prologue offers all the Mementos in the game (except for raid ones), including event Mementos. If you missed out on an event and have leftover Bento Tokens, Mementos are always good to get to make your weapons look even shinier. At the same time, if you’re low on any resources like Exotic Ciphers, this can be a good time to restock.

Spoils of Conquest may also be worth getting if you don’t raid often or are a solo player, but remember that you can farm spoils solo every week using checkpoint bots.

Honorable mentions

Horror’s Least (Adept)

A blast from the past. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Horror’s Least is a somewhat-rare pulse rifle. The weapon drops from the Corrupted Nightfall and is available to buy from Zavala in the legacy gear focusing tab, but the Adept version is only available when Horror’s Least is the featured weekly weapon, and it hasn’t been in a rotation for a long time.

The Perpetual Motion and Kill Clip combination is solid for PvP, so if you want a shiny adept version, feel free to pick it up. However, there are other good rapid-fire pulse rifles for PvP, including the Scalar Potential and Claws of the Wolf.

Artifice armor

Artifice class items are free stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Artifice armor drops from Master dungeons, and you can get your hands on artifice gear for two Bento Tokens per piece. Unfortunately, most of the stat rolls on the featured Artifice gear are pretty terrible, and you can simply focus Echo engrams for better seasonal armor.

If you have a few spare Bento Tokens, though, here are some armor pieces you can pick up if they’re better than what you have:

Titan helmet (for PvE)

Hunter helmet (for PvE)

Class items

