Claws of the Wolf god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s group Crucible activity Iron Banner comes with a full set of armor and weapons for you to collect, with one such weapon—Claws of the Wolf—shaping as a very popular pulse rifle whenever the activity rolls around.
This Void pulse is one of only a few Rapid-Fire Frame pulse rifles in Destiny 2 and comes with the Skulking Wolf Origin Trait, granting radar perks when landing kills at low health. Claws of the Wolf is a classic Iron Banner weapon but it’s received a new perk pool with The Final Shape and is definitely worthy of a look.
Here’s the god roll for Claws of the Wolf in Destiny 2.
What is the Claws of the Wolf god roll in Destiny 2?
PvE god roll
|Column
|Perk
|Barrel
|Chambered Compensator
|Magazine
|Appended Mag
|Trait One
|Repulsor Brace
|Trait Two
|Destabilizing Rounds
Disruption Break
|Origin Trait
|Skulking Wolf
PvP god roll
|Column
|Perk
|Barrel
|Arrowhead Brake
Smallbore
|Magazine
|Light Mag
Ricochet Rounds
|Trait One
|Headseeker
|Trait Two
|Zen Moment
|Origin Trait
|Skulking Wolf
There are very few options here for PvE activities, which makes sense given you get Claws of the Wolf from Iron Banner. We’ve gone with the Void combo of Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds; the former works great with ability spamming Void builds for that overshield, while the latter helps spread explosive Volatile damage.
Disruption Break is also an option if you’re combining this pulse rifle with a special Kinetic weapon, but otherwise, you’re going to struggle to pick something in that second column, especially if you want to use Claws of the Wolf in the endgame.
It gets very interesting when picking a PvP roll. Headseeker in the first column is a great pick and can stack with Rampage in column two for a pseudo-double damage. I prefer Zen Moment for that boost to recoil and flinch reduction as you shoot. Perpetual Motion in column one is also worth a look for heaps of benefits when on the move.
How to get Claws of the Wolf in Destiny 2
You can get your hands on Claws of the Wolf by completing Iron Banner activities. The weapon is one of a random set of drops you can receive by completing Iron Banner matches in the Crucible. You’ll also get one by earning XP and leveling up your reward track with Lord Saladin in the Tower.
Once you receive your first Claws of the Wolf, you can reroll your Iron Banner Engrams for a copy with random perks. These weapons aren’t craftable, but you can enhance them, opening access to the enhanced perks after you level the weapon up.
Iron Banner is a recurring weekly activity over the course of a season or episode, so if you miss out on picking up a Claws of the Wolf during the week Iron Banner is around, be patient and wait for it to return in a few weeks.