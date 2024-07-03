Claws of the Wolf god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s group Crucible activity Iron Banner comes with a full set of armor and weapons for you to collect, with one such weapon—Claws of the Wolf—shaping as a very popular pulse rifle whenever the activity rolls around.

Recommended Videos

This Void pulse is one of only a few Rapid-Fire Frame pulse rifles in Destiny 2 and comes with the Skulking Wolf Origin Trait, granting radar perks when landing kills at low health. Claws of the Wolf is a classic Iron Banner weapon but it’s received a new perk pool with The Final Shape and is definitely worthy of a look.

Here’s the god roll for Claws of the Wolf in Destiny 2.

What is the Claws of the Wolf god roll in Destiny 2?

It doesn’t look like much, but it packs a punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvE god roll

Column Perk Barrel Chambered Compensator Magazine Appended Mag Trait One Repulsor Brace Trait Two Destabilizing Rounds

Disruption Break Origin Trait Skulking Wolf

PvP god roll

Column Perk Barrel Arrowhead Brake

Smallbore Magazine Light Mag

Ricochet Rounds Trait One Headseeker Trait Two Zen Moment Origin Trait Skulking Wolf

There are very few options here for PvE activities, which makes sense given you get Claws of the Wolf from Iron Banner. We’ve gone with the Void combo of Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds; the former works great with ability spamming Void builds for that overshield, while the latter helps spread explosive Volatile damage.

Disruption Break is also an option if you’re combining this pulse rifle with a special Kinetic weapon, but otherwise, you’re going to struggle to pick something in that second column, especially if you want to use Claws of the Wolf in the endgame.

It gets very interesting when picking a PvP roll. Headseeker in the first column is a great pick and can stack with Rampage in column two for a pseudo-double damage. I prefer Zen Moment for that boost to recoil and flinch reduction as you shoot. Perpetual Motion in column one is also worth a look for heaps of benefits when on the move.

How to get Claws of the Wolf in Destiny 2

Focus your engrams for a randomly rolled copy of Claws of the Wolf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get your hands on Claws of the Wolf by completing Iron Banner activities. The weapon is one of a random set of drops you can receive by completing Iron Banner matches in the Crucible. You’ll also get one by earning XP and leveling up your reward track with Lord Saladin in the Tower.

Once you receive your first Claws of the Wolf, you can reroll your Iron Banner Engrams for a copy with random perks. These weapons aren’t craftable, but you can enhance them, opening access to the enhanced perks after you level the weapon up.

Iron Banner is a recurring weekly activity over the course of a season or episode, so if you miss out on picking up a Claws of the Wolf during the week Iron Banner is around, be patient and wait for it to return in a few weeks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy