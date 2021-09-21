Ascendant Challenges are one of the several moving parts involving the Dreaming City’s intricate Curse, which envelops the area in a three-week time loop. The curse ranges from weak to strong to strongest, and each cycle brings players a ton of treasure to hunt for—if they’re brave enough to dive into the Ascendant Plane in search of riches, that is.

Destiny 2 has a total of six Ascendant Challenges, which rotate every week. They’re a surefire source of Dreaming City gear, including reissued versions of Waking Vigil, Tigerspite, and Twilight Oath. Finishing an Ascendant Challenge grants a piece of Legendary gear, but players can get their hands on an extra drop if they have Petra Venj’s weekly bounty.

Ascendant Challenges yield one piece of gear each week, plus another from Petra’s bounties. Those objectives are character-based, meaning that players can get six pieces of Dreaming City gear from Ascendant Challenges alone.

To find the entrance to the Ascendant Challenge, players must consume an item called Tincture of Queensfoil, available from Petra for 50 Baryon Boughs or found in chests throughout the Dreaming City. Each Ascendant Challenge will have its own entrance, and though the challenge itself changes every week, its entrance will remain in the same spot whenever it pops up.

What is the Ascendant Challenge this week in Destiny 2? (Sept. 22 to 29)

Challenge: Keep of Honed Edges

Keep of Honed Edges Entrance: Harbinger’s Seclude, Rheasilvia

Harbinger’s Seclude, Rheasilvia Corrupted Eggs: two

two Ahamkara Bones: one

Getting to Keep of Honed Edges

The entrance to the portal will be on the far end of Harbinger’s Seclude, above a Techeun statue. This is where you enter the Ascendant Plane in the weekly quest when the Curse is strongest and where you’d follow the path to face the High Celebrant during Season of the Hunt.

Head inside Harbinger’s Seclude, then follow the path until you get to an open area with a statue in the middle. From there, head straight and go down a flight of stairs to find some Taken enemies. Kill them and pop a Tincture of Queensfoil to spot the portal above the statue at the end of the room. Head to the bridge and look to your right to find an Ascendant Path.

Completing the Ascendant Challenge

Keep of Honed Edges is a fairly straightforward challenge. From the spawn point, jump on a series of rocks to get to the floating shrine-like area in the middle and take out the Hive enemies. You’ll spot three Knights on their knees, seemingly worshipping a sword. Pick up the blade and use it to defeat the enemies and the three Hive Knights. Once you do, Toland, the Shattered will pop up in the middle of the area. Follow his lead to find the exit and it’ll be easy to spot a portal in the distance.

Remember that the Hive sword doesn’t work like other swords in the game. It lets you sword-fly indefinitely, which is extremely handy for this part. Some platforms disappear after you stand on them for some time, so jumping up and using the sword to propel yourself forward can be the difference between getting to the chest or wiping and having to start from scratch.

How to get Dreaming City gear?

The Ascendant Challenge is one way of getting Dreaming City gear, but players will find far more options than that if they check with Petra Venj’s stock.

Petra offers a weekly bounty for completing the Ascendant Challenge, which will award you with an extra piece of gear for your trouble. Each week, she’ll also offer a bounty that costs Dark Fragments and yields an Offering to the Oracle. Taking the reward to the Oracle in the Spine of Keres will give you an extra drop and, on weeks where the Curse is strongest, will let you visit Queen Mara Sov’s throne room. (There’s also an Ahamkara Bone there).

In addition, check out Petra’s bounties every day for a daily objective that also gives out gear, as seen in its tooltip. (Challenge: The Shattered has been broken for some time, however, so don’t get your hopes up.) Finishing eight daily bounties and doing Petra’s weekly quest will also yield Dreaming City gear if you have bought the objectives from her inventory. Like Ascendant Challenges, these are on a weekly lockout per character, meaning you can accomplish them more than once a week as long as you’re not running the same guardian.