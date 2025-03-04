The new Destiny 2 season comes with a new seal and a bunch of triumphs you must complete to get the title. As always, there are a few secret triumphs in the Heretic seal whose objectives aren’t visible. One of these triumphs is Dreadful Discoveries.

The Dreadful Discoveries triumph seems to be time-gated. As of Act One, you can only complete one objective despite the description stating that the entire triumph is linked to the Echoed Warnings quest. The rest of the objectives will likely become available with respective Acts of the Episode Heresy.

Here’s how to complete the Dreadful Discoveries triumph in Destiny 2 and what you can get from it.

Dreadful Discoveries triumph objectives in Destiny 2

Hive Hacking

Simply follow the story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first objective is called Hive Hacking and is connected to the main Act One story quest, Echoed Warnings. After collecting Skyburners’ data aboard the Dreadnaught, you must pick up three Mission Dossier side quests from the Shaping Slab in the Last City.

Each quest involves hunting down a specific Hive Wizard on the Moon. Land in the Sorrow’s Harbor on the Moon and follow the markers to find and kill the Wizards.

Put them down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the side quests and how to complete them:

Lightsinger’s Limb: Follow the marker into the Summoning Pits. Kill adds, including the Overload Champion and Shriekers in the back to spawn Yor ur-Halaku.

Follow the marker into the Summoning Pits. Kill adds, including the Overload Champion and Shriekers in the back to spawn Yor ur-Halaku. Cultist’s Limb: From the Summoning Pits, follow the marker to the Catacombs (don’t teleport back to the Landing Zone) to find Iyx ur Anûkru. Iyx is protected with a shield. Find three Revenant Knights around the room. Kill the Knights and shoot the Hive runes next to them to remove the shield.

From the Summoning Pits, follow the marker to the Catacombs (don’t teleport back to the Landing Zone) to find Iyx ur Anûkru. Iyx is protected with a shield. Find three Revenant Knights around the room. Kill the Knights and shoot the Hive runes next to them to remove the shield. Blade Navigator’s Head: Complete tiers of Altar of Sorrow public event in the Sorrow’s Harbor. In between runs, you’ll see a marker and “A powerful foe appears” notification. Follow the marker to find Sarûk ur-Omni.

After you gather all Wizards’ “parts,” head back to Eris’s apartment in the Last City and submit the quests to the Shaping Slab. This completes the Hive Hacking objective for the Dreadful Discoveries triumph.

Dreadful Discoveries triumph rewards in Destiny 2

I’ve seen this one before. Image via Bungie

Completing all three Dreadful Discoveries objectives awards The Ruinous Flame Legendary ship. It’s a purple variant of the standard issue Vanguard gunship. Other ships with the same model include the Alpha Umi from season three and the Egbe-01X from season six.

The ship’s icon also has the season three icon in the top left corner. It’s unclear if this is a placeholder or simply a ship designed back in the days of the Warmind expansion.

