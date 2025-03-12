The Shaping Slab is the seasonal vendor in Destiny 2‘s Episode Heresy that you can rank up to unlock rewards and buffs. However, Act Two secretly introduced another variant of the Shaping Slab with a separate progression track, Path of Ambition.

Here’s how to unlock the Path of Ambition in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy and everything you can unlock by ranking it up.

How to unlock the Shaping Slab: Ambition in Destiny 2

The worm is taking a break. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Path of Ambition, go into The Nether activity and reach the Hall of Souls. You can do this on any difficulty, including Explore. Simply reload the activity until you spawn in the Hall of Souls. Head to the area with the Tormentor encounter (where the King’s Fall raid starts) and collect a large worm under the bridge.

This kicks off the Writ: Path of Ambition quest. Open the Destinations map and launch the Writ: Path of Ambition mission in The Last City. The mission is very straightforward and takes you through the areas from the Derealize Exotic mission.

After you find the new Shaping Slab and complete the mission, head back to Eris’ apartment and switch to the Shaping Slab: Ambition using the Taken orb on the right of the slab. The game also says the next step for your journey is on the Moon, but further details are unclear for now. It could be another secret or something that arrives later in this Episode.

All Path of Ambition rank rewards

Embark on a new path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shaping Slab: Ambition works the same as the Resolve one, with 12 ranks of rewards for you to unlock. Ranking up also grants an additional seasonal drop. Select the Shaping Slab you want to rank up and play seasonal activities to get loot.

Here’s the list of all Shaping Slab: Ambition rank rewards:

Rank 2: 10 Metastasized Essentia.

10 Metastasized Essentia. Rank 3: Unraveling Orbs Artifact perk boost.

Unraveling Orbs Artifact perk boost. Rank 4: Power of Ambition weapon mod. Rapid hits with the weapon grant Blight Rounds that deal damage over time and are strong against Overload Champions.

Power of Ambition weapon mod. Rapid hits with the weapon grant Blight Rounds that deal damage over time and are strong against Overload Champions. Rank 5: Ardent Force perk. Using the grenade ability removes a stack of Suffocating Terror.

Ardent Force perk. Using the grenade ability removes a stack of Suffocating Terror. Rank 6: Ultimate Power Scripture.

Ultimate Power Scripture. Rank 7: Elemental Siphon Artifact perk boost.

Elemental Siphon Artifact perk boost. Rank 8: 10 Metastasized Essentia.

10 Metastasized Essentia. Rank 9: Undying Hunger perk. At maximum Suffocating Terror stacks, your health quickly deteriorates.

Undying Hunger perk. At maximum Suffocating Terror stacks, your health quickly deteriorates. Rank 10: Ultimate Power Scripture.

Ultimate Power Scripture. Rank 11: Twisted Horde Artifact perk boost.

Twisted Horde Artifact perk boost. Rank 12: Sumptuous Repast. Consuming a Sigil Stone clears all Suffocating Terror stacks and increases the damage dealt.

