Savathun's Throne World landscape in Destiny 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Destiny 2

How to complete Writ: Misguided Vengeance quest in Destiny 2

Time to wage war.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Apr 2, 2025 08:57 am

Act Three of Episode Heresy in Destiny 2 tasks you with turning Savathûn and Xivu Arath against each other. There are multiple quests for you to complete to achieve that goal, including the Writ: Misguided Vengeance quest.

In the Writ: Misguided Vengeance quest, you collect runes that bear Savathûn’s mark and plant them on the corpses of Xivu’s forces. The goal is to make Xivu think Savathûn moved against her. There’s even another quest, Mission Dossier: Sibling Squabbles, that does the same but the other way, collecting runes with Xivu’s mark and planting them on Savathûn’s forces.

All these quests are a part of the seasonal questline and the Dreadful Discoveries triumph, so here’s how to quickly complete the Writ: Misguided Vengeance quest in Destiny 2.

Writ: Misguided Vengeance quest walkthrough in Destiny 2

Collect Savathûn’s runes

Savathun's Throne World map in Destiny 2
Right at her doorstep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step is to defeat Lucent Hive Guardians or Lucent Hive in Savathûn’s Throne World using Solar or Light damage. On death, Lucent Hive drop Savathûn’s runes, and you need 100 of them. Equip your favorite build, whether it’s Gifted Conviction on a Hunter or Getaway Artist on a Warlock, and kill some Hive.

The best place to farm Lucent Hive is in the Florescent Canal area of Savathûn’s Throne World. It constantly has Hive patrols and Lucent Hive Guardians as high-value targets. Land in Quagmire and follow the path inside the city to reach the area.

Kill elite Hive

Imprinted Savathun Rune drop in Destiny 2
Go, do a crime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second step is to defeat Xivu Arath’s elite Hive anywhere in the system. Defeating forces on Earth grants bonus progress. Any elite (orange bar) Hive counts for this quest. You’ll get an Imprinted Savathûn Rune when you defeat a target, so you know it counts towards the progress.

If you plan to target Xivu’s forces on Earth, any activity on Earth counts, including Patrols and Public Events in both EDZ and the Cosmodrome, Strikes, and even Onslaught. A decent option is The Disgraced Strike in the Cosmodrome—it’s short and has a bunch of elites toward the end of the mission.

After planting the evidence and completing the step, return to the Shaping Slab in Eris’s Apartment in The Last City to finish the quest.

