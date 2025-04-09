How to complete Destiny 2 Crossed Blades step 8

Some steps in Destiny 2 seasonal quests don’t offer much to go off of when figuring out the next step. Whether you’re hunting down Hive on Earth or are trying to stop Savathûn from reaching Oryx in the Crosed Blades quest, it’s not often clear how to do that.

Recommended Videos

Step eight of the Act Three quest, Crossed Blades, tasks you with infiltrating Savathûn’s throne world and stopping her ritual to steal the Echo of Navigation. Here’s a quick breakdown of how to complete this step in Destiny 2.

How to stop Savathûn’s ritual in Destiny 2 Crossed Blades quest

This is the entrance you must go through. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before continuing with the quest, make sure to track it in the Quests tab. This shows any relevant markers and directions to progress it. The ritual takes place in Savathûn’s Throne World, so land in Quagmire and follow the markers.

The quest leads to the Temple of the Navigator. Head to the Florescent Canal and follow the path on the northeast side of the zone through Queen’s Bailey until you reach the Temple of the Navigator. This path is the same as the opening section of the Lightblade Strike.

Prove your might to the Navigator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you enter the Temple of the Navigator (the text pops up in the bottom left), there are Hives for you to kill. Use the Willbreaker to defeat them, then use the heavy attack to break the green orb and open a portal. Jump through the portal and defeat the enemies, including massive Taken Knights.

Knights here do get a bit quirky: Taken Knights sometimes teleport to unreachable areas of the map. Try to get an angle using small ledges and kill them using your guns. It’s not as fast, but it’s better than reloading the entire step.

Oh, hello there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep going through portals and defeating enemies until you reach a Taken Knight’s head before the Alak-Hul boss fight arena. Grab the Taken Knight’s head, drop down to the arena while killing Thrall, and grab another head. This completes the quest step, and you can start the next mission that has a dedicated node on The Last City map.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy