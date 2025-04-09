How to complete Destiny 2 Crossed Blades step 8

Some steps in Destiny 2 seasonal quests don’t offer much to go off of when figuring out the next step. Whether you’re hunting down Hive on Earth or are trying to stop Savathûn from reaching Oryx in the Crosed Blades quest, it’s not often clear how to do that.
Step eight of the Act Three quest, Crossed Blades, tasks you with infiltrating Savathûn’s throne world and stopping her ritual to steal the Echo of Navigation. Here’s a quick breakdown of how to complete this step in Destiny 2.
How to stop Savathûn’s ritual in Destiny 2 Crossed Blades quest
Before continuing with the quest, make sure to track it in the Quests tab. This shows any relevant markers and directions to progress it. The ritual takes place in Savathûn’s Throne World, so land in Quagmire and follow the markers.
The quest leads to the Temple of the Navigator. Head to the Florescent Canal and follow the path on the northeast side of the zone through Queen’s Bailey until you reach the Temple of the Navigator. This path is the same as the opening section of the Lightblade Strike.
Once you enter the Temple of the Navigator (the text pops up in the bottom left), there are Hives for you to kill. Use the Willbreaker to defeat them, then use the heavy attack to break the green orb and open a portal. Jump through the portal and defeat the enemies, including massive Taken Knights.
Taken Knights sometimes teleport to unreachable areas of the map. Try to get an angle using small ledges and kill them using your guns. It’s not as fast, but it’s better than reloading the entire step.
Keep going through portals and defeating enemies until you reach a Taken Knight’s head before the Alak-Hul boss fight arena. Grab the Taken Knight’s head, drop down to the arena while killing Thrall, and grab another head. This completes the quest step, and you can start the next mission that has a dedicated node on The Last City map.
