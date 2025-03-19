Refusal of the Call god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Much like with rocket sidearms, Episode Heresy introduced the final glaive to Destiny 2‘s sandbox. If you collect weapons of different elements like Infinity Stones and enjoy using glaives, you need the Refusal of the Call.

Refusal of the Call is the first Strand glaive in the game available in Episode Heresy. It’s an Adaptive archetype, and while the weapon has some perks for subclass synergy, it also has powerful damage perks that you’ve never seen on a glaive before.

Here are our PvE and PvP god rolls for Refusal of the Call in Destiny 2.

What is the Refusal of the Call god roll in Destiny 2?

Something for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Refusal of the Call PvE god roll

Haft: Supercooled Accelerator

Supercooled Accelerator Magazine: Appended Mag

Appended Mag Perk one: Replenishing Aegis

Replenishing Aegis Perk two: Sword Logic or Close to Melee

Sword Logic or Close to Melee Masterwork: Shield Duration or Reload Speed

Refusal of the Call PvP god roll

Haft: Supercooled Accelerator

Supercooled Accelerator Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Impulse Amplifier

Impulse Amplifier Perk two: Unstoppable Force

Unstoppable Force Masterwork: Range

Refusal of the Call has a lot of options for PvE, and many of them depend on how you play with the glaive and the build you’re running. For Subclass synergy, there’s Slice in the third column to sever targets after using a class ability. However, to keep your mag full, one of the best perks is Replenishing Aegis. Block damage to load in one round per second to the glaive. There are a few other perks, like Envious Assassin, Discord, and Auto-Loading Holster, that are okay while you’re farming for the god roll.

In the fourth column, the perk you want depends on your playstyle. If you consistently use glaive’s melee, Close to Melee is a good option to get a 30-percent melee damage buff by getting a projectile kill and then keep it going with more melee kills. Just like most Heresy weapons, Refusal of the Call can get Sword Logic to increase damage. Sword Logic is a good general perk, as you can’t go wrong with an easy damage buff.

You also want to try and get the Shield Duration masterwork for the Replenishing Aegis. Higher shield duration allows you to make more consistent use of the perk and reload your weapon.

For those few of you who use glaives in the Crucible, there are a few perks that you can use. Impulse Amplifier in the third column increases projectile velocity, making the weapon more reliable in securing kills. Pair it with the Unstoppable Force to get a short 20-percent damage buff when deflecting damage. Beacon Rounds is also decent in the fourth column, as it ads tracking to your projectiles, but it requires kills to trigger.

How to get Refusal of the Call in Destiny 2

Echo of Navigation awaits you. Image via Bungie

You can get the Refusal of the Call from the Court of Blades activity during Episode Heresy. Much like all the other Heresy weapons, including Physchopomp and Mirror Imago, the glaive comes in normal, shiny (with double perks and Runneth Over Origin Trait), Adept, and shiny Adept variants.

Tome of Want is another way for you to get seasonal weapons as long as you set it to the Episodic glaive. Unfortunately, you can’t get Adept weapons from Tome of Want. Adepts only drop from the Court of Blades on Expert difficulty.

