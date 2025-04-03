Division god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

If anyone uses a sidearm in Destiny 2, it’s usually a rocket sidearm, as it completely took over the PvE meta since its introduction. However, Heresy added a primary sidearm that might be worth your time, especially if you’re running turbocharged Arc builds.

Division is a heavy burst (two-burst) Arc sidearm available in Episode Heresy, and if you’re a fan of Breachlight, you’ll love this one. While it may not have some of the latest Arc perks, there’s a god roll combination that’s perfect for any Arc build.

Here are our PvE and PvP god rolls for the Division in Destiny 2.

What is the Division god roll in Destiny 2?

For when you’re tired of running with SMGs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Division PvE god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk one: Eddy Current

Eddy Current Perk two: Sword Logic or Voltshot

Sword Logic or Voltshot Masterwork: Reload Speed or Range

Division PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: To the Pain

To the Pain Perk two: Sword Logic or Kill Clip

Sword Logic or Kill Clip Masterwork: Range

For PvE, the Division features one of the best Arc combinations: Eddy Current with Voltshot. Eddy Current grants 60 reload speed when you’re amplified, synergizing perfectly with Voltshot, which allows your shots to jolt targets when reloading after a kill.

Because Eddy Current already gives enough reload speed, especially if you’re amplified, you can go for a Tactical Mag or other mag-boosting perk. While you may not always spend the entire mag, it’s always nice to have an additional round or two.

If you don’t need jolt, an alternative perk is Sword Logic. It grants a damage buff, depending on the tier of the enemy you killed. On average, you can expect a 25 percent damage increase (for killing elite enemies) using this perk.

Other notable PvE combinations include Pugilist or Grave Robber in the third column paired with Swashbuckler in the fourth. All the perks focus on melee damage and melee final blows and can work well if you’re running a melee-focused build.

When it comes to general PvP perks, Division only has a few options. To the Pain in the third column increases aim assist and handling as you take damage, and is the only viable option. You can pair it with damage perks like Kill Clip or Sword Logic, but both require a kill to trigger.

For Hunters running the reworked Radiant Dance Machines, there are interesting hip-fire combinations that may work much better than the more traditional roll, like Hip-Fire Grip in the third column paired with Offhand Strike in the fourth column. Hip-Fire Grip increases stability and aim assist, while Offhand Strike further increases stability and accuracy. Both perks also increase damage falloff distance.

How to get Division in Destiny 2

Prove your might. Image via Bungie

The main way to get Division in Destiny 2 is by playing the Court of Blades seasonal activity during Episode Heresy. It’s a 10-minute boss rush mode with randomized encounters, bosses, and mechanics. The more bosses you kill, the better the loot.

Division comes in normal, shiny (double perks and Runneth Over Origin Trait), Adept, and shiny Adept variants, just like all the other Heresy weapons, including Mirror Imago and Refusal of the Call. Adepts only drop from Expert difficulty, but you can farm it solo by waiting through the timer and then killing one boss. The chances are lower, but every couple of runs, you can expect an Adept drop.

