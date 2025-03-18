Mirror Imago god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Don't need to raid for this one. Here are the best PvE and PvP perks.

There are only a few Legendary Strand submachine guns in Destiny 2, and unless you’re an active raider, there aren’t many good options to take into PvE. Heresy Act Two introduced a solution to all your Strand SMG problems—Mirror Imago.

Mirror Imago is a 900 RPM Strand submachine gun in Episode Heresy and is a solid option if you don’t have access to other Legendary options, namely the Imminence from the Salvation’s Edge raid, and don’t want to use the Barrow-Dyad Exotic.

Here are our Mirror Imago god rolls in Destiny 2 for PvE and PvP.

What is the Mirror Imago god roll in Destiny 2?

A Strand version of The Recluse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mirror Imago PvE god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk one: Subsistence

Subsistence Perk two: Hatchling or Sword Logic

Hatchling or Sword Logic Masterwork: Range

Mirror Imago PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine : Accurized Rounds

: Accurized Rounds Perk one: To the Pain

To the Pain Perk two: Target Lock

Target Lock Masterwork: Range

The PvE roll is quite simple on Mirror Imago. In the third column, you can choose between Subsistence and Overflow for improved ammo management. Subsistence is generally more consistent because it triggers off kills with the weapon, while Overflow requires picking up an ammo brick. You can also opt for Pugilist or Grave Robber if you’re running a melee-focused build and want to tailor your weapon to it.

The two options in the fourth column are Hatchling and Sword Logic. Hatchling creates Threadlings upon precision or rapid final blows and is great for builds that focus on Threadlings and improving their damage. For any other Strand build, Sword Logic is more suitable. Depending on the target you defeat, it buffs the weapon’s damage for a short duration. During general add-clear, you can expect a 15 to 25 percent damage increase.

Mirror Imago has a few decent perks for PvP, too. While there are better SMGs to take into Crucible, this may not be the worst option if you need a Strand weapon. The Immortal is another solid Strand SMG, but it’s not enhancable.

In the third column, there’s To the Pain to increase aim assist when taking damage or Moving Target for flat aim assist buff. With To the Pain, you can get up to 20 aim assists (two per stack), while Moving Target gives 10.

You can pair them with Target Lock in the fourth column, which is a go-to PvP perk to optimize time-to-kill. Target Lock brings up the optimal time-to-kill to 0.67 seconds against all Resilience levels. Without Target Lock, you can only achieve that TTK against players with tier one Resilience and below.

How to get Mirror Imago in Destiny 2

Prove your might to Oryx. Image via Bungie

Mirror Imago is available from the new boss-rush activity introduced in Act Two of Heresy, Court of Blades. Complete the Standard or Expert difficulty for a chance to get a base or shiny (masterworked with double perks) version of the gun.

Expert difficulty also has a chance to drop the Adept version with a different look and a shiny Adept with double perks and an additional Origin Trait. If you don’t care about the Adept version, you can also use the Tome of Want to target the Episodic submachine gun.

