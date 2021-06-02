Here are all of Destiny 2’s working emblem codes

Destiny 2 is a first-person looter shooter, but it’s all about fashion. Your armor is important, as is your weaponry, but there’s a lot more to it than that.

Emblems, along with your ship, shader, sparrow, and Ghost, are key parts of showing off your Guardian’s personality. Emblems can be found in the game by completing activities or triumphs, but some are also given out periodically by Bungie as part of promotions.

To get some of these emblems, you can log in to your account on Bungie.net and then head to the Redeem Codes page. Here, you can enter a short nine-character code to unlock some emblems. And the best part is that some of these codes are evergreen and can be entered whenever you want.

Here are all of the emblem codes that currently work for Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 working emblem codes

7D4-PKR-MD7 – Sequence Flourish

X9FGMAH6D – The Unimagined Plane

XFV-KHP-N97 – The Visionary

A7LFYC44X – Flames of Forgotten Truth

JDT-NLC-JKM – Ab Aeterno

N3LXN6PXF – The Reflective Proof

7CP-94V-LFP – Lone Focus, Jagged Edge

FJ9-LAM-67F – Binding Focus

7F9-767-F74 – Sign of the Finite

X4C-FGX-MX3 – Note of Conquest

JD7-4CM-HJG – Illusion of Light

JNX-DMH-XLA – Field of Light

3VF-LGC-RLX – Insula Thesauraria

RA9XPH6KJ – Cryonautics (Beyond Light)

JYNJAAY7D – Galilean Excursion (Beyond Light)