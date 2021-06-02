Here are all of Destiny 2’s working emblem codes

Destiny 2 is a first-person looter shooter, but it’s all about fashion. Your armor is important, as is your weaponry, but there’s a lot more to it than that.
Emblems, along with your ship, shader, sparrow, and Ghost, are key parts of showing off your Guardian’s personality. Emblems can be found in the game by completing activities or triumphs, but some are also given out periodically by Bungie as part of promotions.
To get some of these emblems, you can log in to your account on Bungie.net and then head to the Redeem Codes page. Here, you can enter a short nine-character code to unlock some emblems. And the best part is that some of these codes are evergreen and can be entered whenever you want.
Here are all of the emblem codes that currently work for Destiny 2.
Destiny 2 working emblem codes
- 7D4-PKR-MD7 – Sequence Flourish
- X9FGMAH6D – The Unimagined Plane
- XFV-KHP-N97 – The Visionary
- A7LFYC44X – Flames of Forgotten Truth
- JDT-NLC-JKM – Ab Aeterno
- N3LXN6PXF – The Reflective Proof
- 7CP-94V-LFP – Lone Focus, Jagged Edge
- FJ9-LAM-67F – Binding Focus
- 7F9-767-F74 – Sign of the Finite
- X4C-FGX-MX3 – Note of Conquest
- JD7-4CM-HJG – Illusion of Light
- JNX-DMH-XLA – Field of Light
- 3VF-LGC-RLX – Insula Thesauraria
- RA9XPH6KJ – Cryonautics (Beyond Light)
- JYNJAAY7D – Galilean Excursion (Beyond Light)
- 7LVGTKT7J – Future In Shadow (Beyond Light)