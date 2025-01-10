How to complete Act 3 Minor Fieldwork III and IV in Destiny 2

The new Act of Revenant in Destiny 2 brought a new batch of Minor Fieldwork quests—small missions you can complete to get Tonic ingredients. Almost every Minor Fieldwork in Revenant has an objective to find a mysterious object based on the description in the quest.

Act three has a few tricky ones that you may not find immediately. Here’s how to complete Minor Fieldwork III and IV of Act Three in Destiny 2 Revenant, including the locations of mysterious objects.

Destiny 2 Minor Fieldwork III and IV: All mysterious object locations

Minor Fieldwork III

Might as well take a nap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Minor Fieldwork takes you back to good ol’ Devrim Kay and asks you to do something you’d never do in Destiny 2: complete his bounties. That, alongside finding yet another mysterious object.

Here are the Minor Fieldwork III objectives:

Investigate and collect a mysterious object located by a couch near Devrim Kay in Trostland within the EDZ.

Complete Devrim Kay bounties in the EDZ.

Land in Trostland and head inside the cathedral with Devrim Key. As you go up the stairs to Devrim, there’s a couch with a flower on the left. The flower briefly has an objective marker and emits strange sounds. Pick it up to collect the mysterious object for Minor Fieldwork III.

After that, head to Devrim and pick up a few bounties. You must complete three bounties to finish Minor Fieldwork III. Then, return to Eido to finish the quest and get Tonic ingredients.

Minor Fieldwork IV

It’s where all the Cabal pods drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next Minor Fieldwork is a little trickier. It’s still within the area with the cathedral, but the search area zone on the map is misleading.

Here are the Minor Fieldwork IV objectives:

Investigate and collect a mysterious object located by a statue in front of the cathedral in Trostland within the EDZ

Defeat Servitors in the EDZ.

The mysterious object is in the garden outside the cathedral’s main entrance. There’s a statue of a woman with a jar above her head, and there’s a plant you can collect next to that statue. This object is outside of the search zone shown on the map, so don’t get distracted by it.

To finish Minor Fieldwork IV, defeat five Fallen Servitors around the EDZ. Those can appear randomly, in public events, and as high-value targets. Take your time going around the EDZ and looking for them. Then, head back to Eido to finish the quest.

