Destiny 2 – All Tonics and Recipes in Episode Revenant

Destiny 2‘s second episode, Revenant, gives players the chance to become akin to a vampire hunter—tonics, poultices, and mysterious concoctions included. Unlocking new Tonics can boost your rewards or your abilities, gaining an edge in the fight against Fikrul.

Recommended Videos

Making Tonics is one of the core elements of Episode Revenant. It’s where you can choose specific weapons or drops, and since some of them are on a timer, you can even put your skills to test to clear as many activities as you can before they run out to max your rewards in Destiny 2.

All Tonics and Recipes in Destiny 2’s Episode Revenant

This place is basically the new H.E.L.M. Image via Bungie

Tonics in Revenant are split into two categories: Volatile and Enriching. Enriching Tonics grant you more loot throughout your runs, while Volatile Tonics provide buffs in your activities. They also reinforce specific Artifact mods by adding other effects on top of them. Common Tonics last for 20 minutes, while Rares take 40 minutes to run out. Legendaries stay active for an hour.

You can unlock 45 Tonic Recipes in total, though these will be spread out throughout the entirety of the episode.

All Enriching Tonics and Recipes in Episode Revenant

Here are the Enriching Tonics we’ve unlocked so far. These effects trigger when completing activities and defeating combatants unless otherwise specified.

Tonic Name Effect Recipe Tonic of Onslaught Gear Chance of dropping seasonal and reprised weapons or seasonal armor. (20 minutes) – Enriching Powder

– Five Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Onslaught: Weaponry May grant an Onslaught: Salvation weapon. (40 minutes) – Enriching Flake

– Two Enriching Powder

– 10 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Worldly Gear Can drop world weapons or armor. (20 minutes) – Enriching Powder

– Five Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of World Weaponry Improves the chance of getting world drop weapons from completing activities and killing enemies. (40 minutes) – Two Enriching Powder

– 10 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Energy Weaponry Activities and kills can award world-drop weapons on your Energy slot. (60 minutes) – Two Enriching Nugget

– Three Enriching Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Shadestalker Armor Better chances of obtaining the seasonal armor. (40 minutes) – Two Enriching Powder

– 10 Reclaimed Vitality Tonic of Shadestalker’s Head Armor Better chances of obtaining the seasonal helmet or seasonal armor. (60 minutes) – Two Enriching Nugget

– Three Enriching Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality

All Volatile Tonics and Recipes in Episode Revenant

Enriching Tonics give you more loot at the end of an activity, with each focusing on one type. Volatile Tonics, on the other hand, are similar to each other, but they modify different artifact mods. It’s unclear if their values differ.

Tonic Name Effect Recipe Diluted Tonic of Protecting Frost Primary Stasis weapons get bonus damage when Frost Armor is active. Boosts the Wind Chill Artifact mod. (20 minutes) – Volatile Powder

– Five Reclaimed Vitality Diluted Tonic of Stasis Crystallization Destroying a Stasis Crystal gives a small amount of ability energy. Boosts Crystalline Converter. (20 minutes) – Volatile Powder

– Five Reclaimed Vitality Diluted Tonic of Renewing Finishers Finishers grant some health. Boosts Debilitating Wave. (20 minutes) – Volatile Powder

– Five Reclaimed Vitality Diluted Tonic of Weakening Void Special ammo Void weapons deal extra damage while Devour is active. Improves the Power from Pain Artifact mod. (20 minutes) – Volatile Powder

– Five Reclaimed Vitality Diluted Tonic of Amplified Arc Primary Arc weapons deal bonus damage while you’re Amplified. Boosts the Trace Evidence artifact mod. (20 minutes) – Volatile Powder

– Five Reclaimed Vitality Potent Tonic of Protecting Frost Primary Stasis weapons get bonus damage when Frost Armor is active. Boosts the Armor of Eramis mod. (40 minutes) – Volatile Flake

– Two Volatile Powder

– 10 Reclaimed Vitality Potent Tonic of Renewing Finishers Special ammo Void weapons deal extra damage while Devour is active. Boosts Conductive Cosmic Crystal. (40 Minutes) – Volatile Flake

– Two Volatile Powder

– 10 Reclaimed Vitality Potent Tonic of Weakening Void Special ammo Void weapons deal extra damage while Devour is active. Boosts Concussive Reload. – Volatile Flake

– Two Volatile Powder

– 10 Reclaimed Vitality

Refined Tonic of Protecting Frost Boosts both Wind Chill and Armor of Eramis. (60 minutes) – Two Volatile Nugget

– One Volatile Flake

– Three Volatile Powder

– 20 Reclaimed Vitality

How to unlock more Tonic Recipes in Destiny 2’s Episode Revenant

To unlock more recipes, all you have to do is craft more Tonics. Though you only start with the basic version, concocting more of those potions will teach you more and more combinations of escalating rarity.

After you’ve brewed enough Tonics, the table in Eido’s Apothecary will show you a menu with the two Tonic types on top. Each of these unfurls into subcategories, letting you target different types of potions.

After you’ve crafted enough, the first tab should appear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It took us around five crafted Tonics to unlock the next in line. For instance, crafting five Tonic of Onslaught Gear gave us the recipe for the Tonic of Onslaught: Weaponry. This process is necessary, for instance, to unlock the Fieldwork quests for Eido and to gain even more recipes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy