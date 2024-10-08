Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Hazel Monforton
Destiny 2

Destiny 2 – All Tonics and Recipes in Episode Revenant

Oh, right, the Tonics. The Tonics for Fikrul. Find all of your Destiny 2 Tonics and recipes here.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 05:58 pm

Destiny 2‘s second episode, Revenant, gives players the chance to become akin to a vampire hunter—tonics, poultices, and mysterious concoctions included. Unlocking new Tonics can boost your rewards or your abilities, gaining an edge in the fight against Fikrul.

Making Tonics is one of the core elements of Episode Revenant. It’s where you can choose specific weapons or drops, and since some of them are on a timer, you can even put your skills to test to clear as many activities as you can before they run out to max your rewards in Destiny 2.

All Tonics and Recipes in Destiny 2’s Episode Revenant

Eido's Apothecary in the Last City, which houses many potions, concoctions, and other trinkets.
This place is basically the new H.E.L.M. Image via Bungie

Tonics in Revenant are split into two categories: Volatile and Enriching. Enriching Tonics grant you more loot throughout your runs, while Volatile Tonics provide buffs in your activities. They also reinforce specific Artifact mods by adding other effects on top of them. Common Tonics last for 20 minutes, while Rares take 40 minutes to run out. Legendaries stay active for an hour.

You can unlock 45 Tonic Recipes in total, though these will be spread out throughout the entirety of the episode.

All Enriching Tonics and Recipes in Episode Revenant

Here are the Enriching Tonics we’ve unlocked so far. These effects trigger when completing activities and defeating combatants unless otherwise specified.

Tonic Name EffectRecipe
Tonic of Onslaught GearChance of dropping seasonal and reprised weapons or seasonal armor. (20 minutes)– Enriching Powder
– Five Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Onslaught: WeaponryMay grant an Onslaught: Salvation weapon. (40 minutes)– Enriching Flake
– Two Enriching Powder
– 10 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Worldly GearCan drop world weapons or armor. (20 minutes)– Enriching Powder
– Five Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of World WeaponryImproves the chance of getting world drop weapons from completing activities and killing enemies. (40 minutes)– Two Enriching Powder
– 10 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Energy WeaponryActivities and kills can award world-drop weapons on your Energy slot. (60 minutes)– Two Enriching Nugget
– Three Enriching Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Shadestalker ArmorBetter chances of obtaining the seasonal armor. (40 minutes)– Two Enriching Powder
– 10 Reclaimed Vitality
Tonic of Shadestalker’s Head ArmorBetter chances of obtaining the seasonal helmet or seasonal armor. (60 minutes)– Two Enriching Nugget
– Three Enriching Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality

All Volatile Tonics and Recipes in Episode Revenant

Enriching Tonics give you more loot at the end of an activity, with each focusing on one type. Volatile Tonics, on the other hand, are similar to each other, but they modify different artifact mods. It’s unclear if their values differ.

Tonic Name EffectRecipe
Diluted Tonic of Protecting Frost Primary Stasis weapons get bonus damage when Frost Armor is active. Boosts the Wind Chill Artifact mod. (20 minutes)– Volatile Powder
– Five Reclaimed Vitality
Diluted Tonic of Stasis Crystallization Destroying a Stasis Crystal gives a small amount of ability energy. Boosts Crystalline Converter. (20 minutes)– Volatile Powder
– Five Reclaimed Vitality
Diluted Tonic of Renewing Finishers Finishers grant some health. Boosts Debilitating Wave. (20 minutes)– Volatile Powder
– Five Reclaimed Vitality
Diluted Tonic of Weakening Void Special ammo Void weapons deal extra damage while Devour is active. Improves the Power from Pain Artifact mod. (20 minutes)– Volatile Powder
– Five Reclaimed Vitality
Diluted Tonic of Amplified ArcPrimary Arc weapons deal bonus damage while you’re Amplified. Boosts the Trace Evidence artifact mod. (20 minutes)– Volatile Powder
– Five Reclaimed Vitality
Potent Tonic of Protecting Frost Primary Stasis weapons get bonus damage when Frost Armor is active. Boosts the Armor of Eramis mod. (40 minutes)– Volatile Flake
– Two Volatile Powder
– 10 Reclaimed Vitality
Potent Tonic of Renewing Finishers Special ammo Void weapons deal extra damage while Devour is active. Boosts Conductive Cosmic Crystal. (40 Minutes)– Volatile Flake
– Two Volatile Powder
– 10 Reclaimed Vitality
Potent Tonic of Weakening VoidSpecial ammo Void weapons deal extra damage while Devour is active. Boosts Concussive Reload.– Volatile Flake
– Two Volatile Powder
– 10 Reclaimed Vitality
Refined Tonic of Protecting FrostBoosts both Wind Chill and Armor of Eramis. (60 minutes)– Two Volatile Nugget
– One Volatile Flake
– Three Volatile Powder
– 20 Reclaimed Vitality

How to unlock more Tonic Recipes in Destiny 2’s Episode Revenant

To unlock more recipes, all you have to do is craft more Tonics. Though you only start with the basic version, concocting more of those potions will teach you more and more combinations of escalating rarity.

After you’ve brewed enough Tonics, the table in Eido’s Apothecary will show you a menu with the two Tonic types on top. Each of these unfurls into subcategories, letting you target different types of potions.

The Tonic Table with a separate section on the menu above, showing two types of tonics.
After you’ve crafted enough, the first tab should appear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It took us around five crafted Tonics to unlock the next in line. For instance, crafting five Tonic of Onslaught Gear gave us the recipe for the Tonic of Onslaught: Weaponry. This process is necessary, for instance, to unlock the Fieldwork quests for Eido and to gain even more recipes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301, uttering the word "Persona," or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes (whenever that becomes available again).
