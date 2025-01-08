All Organ Puzzle solutions in Destiny 2

The organ in Kell’s Fall might be the most puzzling part of the Exotic mission. This functional instrument can play a myriad of songs, but typing the correct notes triggers extra effects and solves some of the mysteries in the quest—when it doesn’t create more questions, that is.

Recommended Videos

When fully repaired, the instrument has 13 keys. This is enough to start on a C note, run through a full octave, and end on a higher C. If you’re quick and dextrous enough, you can play almost anything.

The organ serves for more than just playing your favorite tunes, though. The right songs can upgrade the intrinsic perk in your Slayer’s Fang Exotic shotgun, summon a secret boss, and even get Savathûn to laugh at you.

Here are all the songs you can play on the organ in Kell’s Fall in Destiny 2, as discovered by puzzle solver extraordinaire Skarrow9.

All organ songs in Destiny 2

Yelling “Free Bird” is fair game. Image via Bungie

So far, the community has found eight songs/puzzles in the organ in Kell’s Fall, though not all of them are fully solved. To play the songs below, step into the circle in front of the organ, shoot the keys, and step out once done. If done properly, a message pops up on the bottom left of your screen, though each song has its own text.

Intrinsic puzzle solutions

You must use the organ in Kell’s Fall to find all intrinsic upgrades for Slayer’s Fang. There are three specific songs, each tied to a location. The order you play them doesn’t really matter, but you need to be at least in the second version of Kell’s Fall to unlock the notes required to play this trio of songs.

All codes will give you the next upgrade for your Slayer’s Fang, so the order you put those in doesn’t matter all that much. They seem to have fixed locations for their solutions, which we’ve listed below.

First intrinsic organ puzzle

This is probably the first code you found. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The first intrinsic code is easy to spot: it’s on a wall by the Bailey area, on the right side of the organ. Input it, wait for the message saying a door opened, and return to where you found this code. The nearby door should be open, leading you into a room with a tree and a glowing pickup that gives you an intrinsic upgrade to Slayer’s Fang. The sequence is 2-11-1-10-7-6.

Second intrinsic organ puzzle song

A little auditory help for this one. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The second code is 1-4-11-1-4-10. If you have a sharp ear, you may have noticed that this one plays the major motif from The Fanatic in the Forsaken soundtrack: Fikrul’s theme played on an eerie, resonant organ. Talk about making an entrance.

After inputting this code, head to the Mirror Gallery and walk as intended. You’ll reach a hallway with an open door at the far end of it, just ahead of you. To know if you’re in the correct spot, look to your right: if you see an atrium with a tree in it, the now-open door should be dead ahead, leading you to a small crystallized alcove with a glowing knife on the ground.

Third intrinsic organ puzzle

Short and sweet. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The third and final intrinsic puzzle is the least of your worries: just input 1-8-1-6 to unlock another upgrade for your Slayer’s Fang. This one is right before the Sanctum fight. Once you come out of the hole in the ground, look for a locked door with three torches in front of it. Light up the torches in the rooms leading to the mirror, with two in the main room and one just behind the rally banner. Once you have lit the third lamp, the blocked door will open, letting you grab another intrinsic upgrade.

Scorned Organist code

Better get a pen for this. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

This code unlocks the boss fight against the Scorned Organist, a fieldwork objective from Eido. The Scribe of House Light said she wanted to meet whoever was tending to the organ, but the encounter takes a twist once you disturb the musician.

Easter eggs

Inputting these two codes will unlock minor Easter eggs in your run of Kell’s Fall.

1-8-4-11-1-6-4-10 opens a locked cabin in the Undercroft area, which contains a shrine to Uldren Sov.

opens a locked cabin in the Undercroft area, which contains a shrine to Uldren Sov. 4-7-9-2-7-1 plays Savathûn’s Song, which causes the Witch Queen to cackle at you. A fitting response, considering how Savathûn’s Song is said to worm its way into the minds of anyone who hears it.

Codes with unknown uses

Two of the codes found are still under discussion. The uses for 1-8-1-9 and 1-8-1-11-9 are still unclear, and we’ll update this list once the community uncovers more information about their purposes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy