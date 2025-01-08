Destiny 2: How to complete Kell’s Fall and its secret puzzles

Kell’s Fall is the Exotic mission for Destiny 2‘s Episode Revenant, and as usual, it has a few secrets and puzzles to solve. These tricks are a bit more musical than usual, so if you have an sharp ear, you can find some fun answers to some of the puzzles.

The secrets are a side dish to the ongoing story, with the Guardian heading to a major confrontation against Fikrul. Kell’s Fall also plays with mirrors, letting you walk between two realms (not unlike the Duality dungeon, but much simpler). If you survive Fikrul’s offense, you get the Slayer’s Fang Exotic shotgun—though getting its four catalysts is a different secret altogether.

Here’s our guide to beating Kell’s Fall in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Kell’s Fall walkthrough

Intro area and Araskes, the Trickster

Yup, she runs away. Image via Bungie

The intro area carries its weight: The only thing scarier than an army of Scorn attacking you is an army of them not attacking you. That sets the tone for the mission, though the vampire slayer theme feels like an afterthought throughout the quest.

Your first hurdle here is Arakses, the Trickster, with a few Scorn goons of her own. She’s a fairly squishy boss, but she fades into an immune state annoyingly often. That, paired with the lack of cover, is the most frustrating part of the fight—though this is a quick bout. Take her down and proceed into the keep, where you’ll find an intriguing puzzle.

The Scorn organ puzzle

This is what it looks like when it’s complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the lobby to find a Scorn figure interacting with a giant organ with 13 keys marked with symbols in the center of the room. This is more of a secret than it is a set piece, with a few different songs you can play for a range of unique effects. It’s like the Wishing Wall in Last Wish, only faster and with sound. Beats entering the Shuro Chi code.

If you’re running Kell’s Fall: Reflection, you don’t have access to all the notes yet. You unlock all the keys in the Diffraction run of this Exotic quest, though accessing the second version of the mission is enough to get all intrinsic upgrades for Slayer’s Fang.

From the main lobby, you can take the path on the right to find a dead end with a song puzzle scrawled on the wall. Playing it opens a door where you can find the first intrinsic upgrade for Slayer’s Fang, though we’re not sure what happens if you don’t have the weapon yet. Head left to continue the mission. Light up the torch and go through the door that opens.

The Mirror Gallery

It’s not bad luck if the mirror was already broken, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The path from the Bailey leads to the Mirror Gallery, and while it looks puzzling, it’s mostly a tutorial. This area teaches you about a core mechanic in the mission: using mirrors to alternate between the “real” dimension and the Revenant Plane, as Crow calls it. It also tells you not to trust any glowing rocks, since this usually means they’re an illusion concealing a path.

There isn’t much to do here. In this side of reality, follow the path until you get to a broken mirror, then shoot it to open a portal between dimensions. Kill the enemies that appear, then continue through the area, lighting up any torches you see. When you reach a room with a torch and the back side of a broken mirror, fire up the brazier and go through the mirror portal again.

Light the brazier before going in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you come back to the real world, there’s usually a torch nearby, so light it up to get the “a door opens” message. If the text doesn’t appear, backtrack to the Revenant Realm and see if you missed anything there, though locations might change on different playthroughs. You only need to light up two torches.

After that, get past the fake rocks and crawl through the tunnels that appear until you reach an area with three Techeun statues and a conveniently placed rally banner for the fight ahead.

The Fighting Pit and the Mad Bomber

In case of emergency, break glass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fighting pit encounter is your first boss fight in this dungeon, and thankfully, it’s not super difficult. This builds upon the mirror mechanic by introducing the Revenant Empowerment buff, which you get by killing enemies in the Revenant Realm and collecting their motes.

As the encounter starts, you’ll see two glowing Abominations. They’re immune to damage until you have a specific buff from the Revenant Realm, so use the little cover you can find to clear adds. When it’s safe enough, head through the mirror on the right side of the pit.

In this dimension, killing Dread enemies called Revenant Essentia drops motes. Each mote you collect grants you a stack of Revenant Essence, and 10 of them top you up with the Revenant Empowerment buff. After getting the kills you need, step back to reality with your newfound superpowers.

These enemies are your priority. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new buff allows you to damage the Pit Bosses, and defeating them spawns Kaneiks, the Mad Bomber. For a boss, this one is also pretty squishy, so use a high-powered heavy and a good damaging Super to end this fight. Look for a doorway on the right side of the arena once Fikrul shows up.

Undercroft puzzle solution

The fighting pit gives way to the Undercroft, where you may find a potentially vexing puzzle. This labyrinthine area has a couple of platforming sections that loop into each other, so you may play Sisyphus if you don’t know where to look.

When you reach an area with three turbines going in circles, jump on top of whichever one is closest. From there, skip to the suspended platforms ahead of you, then on a nearby ledge. Drop across to a hole in the wall, which leads you to another platforming section.

This sight may be familiar if you can’t figure out where to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get to an area with a locked hut with red lights, look down to spot a crevice on the wall with light coming out of it, showing you where to go. Watch for Screebs on the way down. If you entered the Uldren Easter egg, the hut will be open instead.

This door only opens with the Uldren Easter egg using the organ. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can jump to the pipe on the other platform, which allows you to jump further into the area. This path hides a few symbols for the organ songs, if you’d like to take notes, and circles back to the turbine area. That’s a bit of a detour, however.

Before the boss fight, interact with three torches: one behind the rally banner, one right of the door in the adjoining room, and one to the front-left of the mirror. Cross the portal and get ready for a fight.

How to defeat Hiraks, the Mindbender

At least he doesn’t teleport all the time. Image via Bungie

The second boss is thankfully a bit of a pushover, which helps get quick clears of this mission. You face Hiraks, the Mindbender, on both sides of reality. And while that seems convoluted, the process is far quicker than it seems: It’s essentially lighting three torches, though with damage phases and a bit of planar travel as extra steps.

The fight starts on the Revenant Plane, with a debuff ticking against you. Damage Hiraks enough that he disappears, then look for an hole in the wall on the back-left of the Sanctum. This passage takes you through a crystal corridor, which leads back into the room. Look for another opening on the wall to the left of the path to spot a mirror—and your way out if the debuff is close to running out.

You must find and light three torches across both planes to proceed, since it unlocks the metal door above the mirror in the real world. The braziers are usually scattered around the two realms, but positions may vary. The spots we’ve found so far are:

This is a bit hidden if you’re rushing to get rid of the debuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports The right brazier is on the low ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports The real dimension also has some. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the crystal hallway leads to the right , look for a small nook in the wall to your left , before the room with the mirror. (Revenant Realm)

, , (Revenant Realm) At the end of the crystal hallway, just past the door that leads to the mirror. (Revenant Realm)

(Revenant Realm) Close to the mirror, on a small ledge below it. (Both realms)

(Both realms) On a small platform between the door and the mirror. Hug the wall to find this. (Both realms)

Light all three braziers to open the door above the mirror in the base plane, and that’s all the setup you need. From there, fight the Mindbender in our plane of existence once more, dropping off another third of his health and making him flee. Take the path through the rock until you find a mirror, then head back to the inverted Sanctum and take him down for good—or until Fikrul shows up to revive him. Save your Super if you can, since it’ll help you reacquaint yourself with a new friend.

Araskes, the Trickster

Araskes is back to say hello once more. This fight is pretty much the same as the first one, though with a few annoying tweaks. First and peskiest, Grims are flying around, so keep your aim to the ceiling. Unlike Scorn, they have a nearly constant line of fire at you. Second, there are several spider traps poorly disguised as heavy ammo drops, but they have enough range to trigger if you’re still close to them. Lastly, this encounter is a fight up a flight of stairs, so it may take a bit of time to catch up to Arakses if she starts teleporting away.

That said, the strategy is very much the same here: blast her as much as you can before she can fade into the Dark Ether. Grenade launcher shots seem to do a decent job of staggering her for a slightly longer window, and burst supers are always an option if you have yours left over from the Sanctum encounter. There’s not much else to do otherwise.

Fikrul’s Throne Room

The major mechanic takes place inside the mirror. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arakses leads you into Fikrul’s throne room, an echo of Mara Sov’s spot in the Dreaming City. Though the fight looks intimidating, it’s basically a rehash of the mechanics you already know so far.

Make note of the closed mirror on the far side of the room. Stay alive and kill adds until the screen tells you Fikrul is preparing an attack, which opens up the portal. Run to the Revenant Plane when he does so, then destroy the Revenant Essentia enemies to empower yourself (but mind the Grim above you).

With the buff in hand, escape and unleash your heavy ammo and Super on the boss. If you’re quick enough, you shouldn’t need more than one cycle of this, but rinse and repeat until you complete the mission.

Finishing Kell’s Fall for the first time awards you with the Slayer’s Fang shotgun and unlocks the second version of the mission. This mission has three variants, ending in Kell’s Fang: Diffraction, which rounds out the story for Episode Revenant.

