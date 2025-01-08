Like a campaign mission’: Destiny 2 latest Exotic mission left players scratching their heads

The final Act of Revenant kicked off yesterday in Destiny 2. With it, we got the new Exotic mission Kell’s Fall that you can complete to obtain the new Exotic Void shotgun—except the mission barely felt Exotic at all.

In the latest Destiny 2 Exotic mission, you venture into the Fikrul’s hideout on the Tangled Shore and fight some familiar faces from Forsaken. Unfortunately, as players pointed out in a Reddit thread on Jan. 7, the mission is straightforward and short. It may take some time for you to find the right path during the first run, but the mission quickly wrapped up.

At least you can play some ominous music. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It may be good news if you want to get all the catalysts for the Slayer’s Fang Exotic shotgun as quickly as possible, especially because you must run the mission multiple times to progress the quest and then do it on Expert difficulty to get the catalysts, but Kell’s Fall still doesn’t feel Exotic.

On its own, Kell’s Fall is a fun mission, but as many agreed, it’s more of a story mission than an Exotic quest. “Yeah they shouldn’t have labeled this an exotic mission. It should’ve just been called the final season campaign mission or something,” one player wrote.

There are some decent mechanics, like the Organ in the beginning, which is tied to a couple of secrets and intrinsic upgrades for the shotgun, and the mirrors that take you to another dimension during traversal and combat sections. Still, the overall complexity and difficulty fade compared to Encore from the previous season.

The environment in Kell’s Fall is also a mixed bag. Overall, it feels novel and “neat,” but a few fans agreed that it doesn’t play as much into the vampire-hunting theme of Revenant due to lots of Dreaming City assets. The Organ, the mirrors, and the ominous throne with red lights in the final room feel like they belong, and I’d have loved to see more of that throughout the mission.

This doesn’t seem to be the end of the season, though. There should be an Epilogue with the Kell’s Vengeance variant of Contest of Elders that you can see in the triumphs for the Slayer Baron seal. Bungie also teased a catch-up event similar to Riven’s Wishes back in Season of the Wish to earn some additional rewards. So there should still be stuff to do while we wait for Heresy.

