All Slayer’s Fang catalysts and how to get them in Destiny 2

Slayer’s Fang was the highlight of the seasonal weapons from Destiny 2‘s Episode Revenant—and it gets even better if you use a catalyst or four with it. Like other craftable Exotics, you can slot a few different catalysts and tailor this shotgun to your playstyle.

Slayer’s Fang fires a hefty crystal that shatters into smaller crystals after hitting a target, ricocheting around enemies. It’s even better in enclosed spaces, with shrapnel bouncing off the walls and onto enemies to fill your screen with numbers, Warframe-style.

The catalysts lean into the defining traits of Slayer’s Fang, granting buffs that help you make the most of this weapon’s core functions. Here’s what each of them does and how you can acquire them.

All Slayer’s Fang Catalysts in Destiny 2

Getting the weapon is easy, but improving it comes with extra hoops. Image via Bungie

Name Effect Associated quest Repulsor Brace Refit Grants an overshield when you defeat a target afflicted with a Void debuff. Revenant Slayer I Loose Change Refit Applying an elemental debuff boosts ADS movement speed, aim assist, and reload speed. Revenant Slayer II Stats For All Refit Rapidly damaging three combatants buffs handling, reload speed, stability, and range. Revenant Slayer III Cascade Point Refit After getting a kill with a different weapon, this weapon gains increased fire rate. Effect also applies with rapid precision hits. Revenant Slayer IV

Slayer’s Fang has four different catalysts, but they can only be acquired by taking certain steps in the Kell’s Fall mission on Expert.

Repulsor Brace can give you great uptime when taking advantage of its built-in Weaken effect, while Nightsworn Sight is active or from other Void debuffs, offering some extra survivability if Devour doesn’t do the trick (or if you’re not using Void abilities). Using its intrinsic debuff also helps uptime with this perk even when you’re not using the purple subclass.

Likewise, Loose Change can also benefit from elemental debuffs, with the bonus of not being limited to Void. Prismatic classes in particular have great access to debuffs from all colors, so this may be a good pick for a more subclass-agnostic setup.

Stats For All may trigger easily when your shots shatter on impact. Cascade Point serves a different purpose: to drown your enemies in crystal shards and deal quick bursts of damage. This is particularly useful for damage rotations if Slayer’s Fang becomes a meta DPS option.

How to get all Slayer’s Fang catalysts in Destiny 2

Going by previous craftable Exotics, you can get all Slayer’s Fang catalysts by clearing the Revenant Slayer quest series, which requires you to find some collectibles around the Expert version of the mission.

The good news is with the new all-at-once format for the seasonal story, all four quests unlock once you beat Kell’s Fall for the first time. There’s no time gate for getting all the catalysts and you can progress all quests simultaneously, so you can skip the weekly backtracking and poring over videos of detailed locations.

That said, Slayer’s Fang catalysts are locked behind an Expert run of Kell’s Fall. Clearing the mission can be difficult enough on its own, but finding the necessary trinkets adds another layer to the mission. This shouldn’t be an issue if you have a group of friends or clanmates who are willing to do the same, and even a Fireteam Finder lobby might help you get the job done.

