We're not sure if it helps, but get your Prosperity (Vanguard) on just in case.

Nightfalls can be one of the most challenging activities in Destiny 2 on higher difficulties. Luckily for Guardians, they come with rewards to match. Each week, one Nightfall weapon will be on rotation and can drop from Nightfall completions. Higher difficulties have better odds, and Guardians brave enough to face Grandmasters will get an Adept version of whatever weapon’s on tap that week.

The Nightfall rotation changes at weekly reset every Tuesday, which brings a new gun to chase and a new strike to brave. Here’s the Nightfall weapon for this week.

Nightfall Weapon: Uzume RR4 (Sniper Rifle, Solar)

Uzume RR4 (Sniper Rifle, Solar) Nightfall Strike: Warden of Nothing (Tangled Shore)

Warden of Nothing (Tangled Shore) Champions: Unstoppable, Barrier, Overload

The Uzume is the only sniper that can roll with either Explosive Payload or Vorpal Weapon in the second column—and the rest of its rolls are nothing to sneer at either. Add to that the strong output that comes with 90rpm snipers and the Uzume can be worth the trouble of doing Nightfalls in higher tiers.

A series of combinations stand out immediately. For the first column, Triple Tap or Clown Cartridge are by far the most sought-after perks and can vastly increase your sustained damage output. Pair them with Vorpal for extra firepower against sturdier enemies or with Explosive Payload for an all-round boost.

Here are all the perks that can roll on Uzume, according to light.gg.

First column

Triple Tap

Clown Cartridge

Lead from Gold

Snapshot Sights

Killing Wind

Bottomless Grief

Second column

Explosive Payload

Vorpal Weapon

High-Impact Reserves

Demolitionist

Dragonfly

Adrenaline Junkie

Since the Uzume RR4 is a special weapon, players who get an Adept version of the gun may also have an extra set of advantages at their disposal. Adept Mag will improve magazine size, but Adept Big Ones Spec will apply a damage boost to both Majors and Bosses, instead of forcing players to choose between the mods.

All in all, the Uzume RR4 is a versatile sniper that can come with impressive rolls. Players who are looking for a good long-range weapon should consider grinding the Nightfall for it.