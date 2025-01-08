Red Tape god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

The last set of Revenant weapons is out in Destiny 2, and it includes two icy new weapons, including the Red Tape scout rifle. There aren’t many good Stasis scout rifles, but even fewer can roll some of the latest perks in the sandbox.

Red Tape is a Stasis Lightweight scout rifle and a second scout rifle after Live Fire (which is a world drop) that can get the new Rimestealer perk. If you need a scout for your Stasis build and don’t want to run Wicked Implement, Red Tape might just be the gun for you.

Here are the Red Tape god rolls for PvE and PvP, as well as how to get them in Destiny 2.

What is the Red Tape god roll in Destiny 2?

You can always mix and match perks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Red Tape PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk one: Rimestealer or Attrition Orbs

Rimestealer or Attrition Orbs Perk two: Headstone or Explosive Payload

Headstone or Explosive Payload Masterwork: Range or Reload Speed

Range or Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

Red Tape PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Keep Away

Keep Away Perk two: Explosive Payload

Explosive Payload Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

There are two different rolls you can get on Red Tape for PvE, depending on the activity you’re playing. The best Stasis combination of Rimestealer and Headstone is available on this weapon if you want to lean more into the subclass synergy. Headstone creates Stasis crystals that you can destroy to get Frost Armor stacks from Rimestealer.

For high-difficulty content, there’s a combination of Attrition Orbs and Explosive Payload. In activities like Grandmaster Nightfalls, enemies have significantly more health, allowing you to consistently take advantage of both perks.

In PvP, the Lightweight scout rifles aren’t the play, at least in the current meta. You’d be better off using a pulse rifle, like Elsie’s Rifle, and with the upcoming balancing changes, it might be time to dust off The Immortal and Lightweight pulses, like Stay Frosty.

If you still want to mess around with Red Tape in Crucible, there’s Keep Away in the third column and Explosive Payload in the fourth. With the right roll, you can get up to 68 Range on the weapon and even higher if you decide to go for a different barrel, like Hammer-Forged Rifling. Lone Wolf may also be worth checking out for additional Aim Assist and ADS speed.

How to get Red Tape in Destiny 2

Not the quickest farm. Image via Bungie

Getting the Red Tape in Destiny 2 might be a little tricky. The weapon can drop from Kell’s Fall Exotic mission, where you can also get the Slayer’s Fang Exotic shotgun and its catalysts.

Like with other Revenant weapons, you can make and use a dedicated Tonic. Unfortunately, to even unlock the Tonic, you need Reflective Flakes that drop from Kell’s Fall mission, and the drop rate is very low. This means you must be prepared to run the mission multiple times to get the desired roll.

There’s hope that the upcoming Kell’s Vengeance variant of Contest of Elders will drop the weapons and the Tonic ingredients, too, but in the meantime, Kell’s Fall is your only option.

