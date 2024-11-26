Here are the Tinasha’s Mastery god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Tinasha’s Mastery marks the first Stasis-based addition to the rocket sidearm archetype in Destiny 2, and its god roll naturally borrows some of the icy subclass’ power to harbor its potential.

Getting your hands on this rocket sidearm may not be easy, however. Tinasha’s Mastery is locked behind Iron Banner, a seasonal PvP activity that only rolls in periodically. In that sense, it’s similar to grinding a Nightfall weapon, which involves some waiting.

While PvE players may find it hard to set foot into the Crucible, this Stasis sidearm is more than worth it, especially while it’s new and focusing is still cheap. You can also get drops even if you lose, so it may be worth taking on the Iron Banner if you want a shot at this gun.

Here is our PvP god roll for Tinasha’s Mastery in Destiny 2, as based on API data from D2foundry.gg.

Tinasha’s Mastery PvE god rolls in Destiny 2

You can only get this weapon while Lord Saladin is around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launcher: Linear Compensator or Quick Launch

Linear Compensator or Quick Launch Mag: High-Velocity Rounds, Appended Mag, or Flared Magwell

High-Velocity Rounds, Appended Mag, or Flared Magwell First perk: Reverberation, Impulse Amplifier, or Loose Change

Reverberation, Impulse Amplifier, or Loose Change Second perk: Chill Clip, One For All, or Adagio Honorable mention: Frenzy

Chill Clip, One For All, or Adagio

Tinasha’s Mastery has a bevy of good perks across its columns, and there’s a ton of great choices for PvE if you pretend Air Trigger and Offhand Strike don’t exist. Personally, our pick is Impulse Amplifier because it makes a noticeable difference in how rocket sidearms feel due to the extra bullet velocity and reload speed, though that may be more to our preference.

For instance, Reverberation can help increase your blast radius (and, in theory, the area-of-effect slow from Chill Clip), so it’s a good perk to have in rocket sidearms in general. Likewise, Enlightened Action and Loose Change are good reload-based options, with the latter gaining more utility if you have Chill Clip or can debuff enemies more easily. We prefer the low-maintenance option in Enlightened Action as a backup to Impulse Amplifier, though.

When it comes to the fourth column, Chill Clip is easily our top pick for PvE since it’s by far the most unique addition here. It doesn’t give you any damage boosts by itself, but it brings tremendous utility through Stasis debuffs. Slow can stun Overload Champions, while freezing and shattering an Unstoppable will bring it to its knees. This synergy alone can make this an essential tool to have if you’re planning to take on some endgame content.

If you can’t get a Chill Clip roll or are looking for more damage, we recommend One For All or Adagio. One For All has one of the simplest non-kill triggers in the game, granting you a powerful damage buff as long as there are enough enemies in sight.

Adagio, on the other hand, slows down your fire rate and bumps your damage, which helps with the ammo economy on rocket sidearms as a whole. Frenzy has been a tried-and-true perk since its introduction in Season of the Chosen, and the same principle applies here thanks to a bump in damage and stats. Make sure to stay in combat before this perk deactivates, though, or else you’ll lose it for around 12 seconds.

How to get Tinasha’s Mastery in Destiny 2

This rocket sidearm is exclusive to Iron Banner, so guardians can only obtain this weapon while Lord Saladin is in the tower. You can get Tinasha’s Mastery from these sources:

At the end of Iron Banner matches

By opening Iron Engrams

Through vendor focusing with Lord Saladin

As part of the Iron Banner reputation track

You may have to unlock Tinasha’s Mastery through Saladin’s rank before you can get it as end-of-match drops, but Bungie is being unusually generous with weapons and Iron Engram drops post-The Final Shape. The available rolls on his stock rotate every few days, but winning Iron Banner guarantees a random weapon drop and has a high chance of dropping an Iron Engram, according to the studio.

