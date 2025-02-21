Destiny 2 turns the latest glaive bug into a permanent feature

With the release of Destiny 2 Episode Heresy, players noticed that Exotic class glaives—Edge of Concurrence, Edge of Action, and Edge of Intent—as well as class-specific swords, are available across all classes. What started out as a bug has now transformed into a permanent in-game feature.

In the weekly This Week in Destiny blog post on Feb. 20, Bungie announced that it will “let this ride,” allowing you to equip previously class-specific weapons on other classes in Destiny 2. This includes class-based swords and Exotic glaives. From now on, Hunters can run around with the Edge of Action, spawning small bubbles, Titans can run like ninjas, and everything in between.

Everyone gets a glaive. Image via Bungie

Bungie warned that animations on the swords may look a little weird. “The core of the feedback for the Quickfang and Goldtusk Swords revolves around player fantasies of being a ninja or sword master, so we’re going to use this feedback to inspire future animations,” the blog post wrote. There’s no approximate timeline for new animations, but it’s something to look forward to anyway.

Exotic glaives create new ways to buildcraft around their traits, and Bungie said it will monitor how all three glaives perform across all three classes. “Our goal is to ensure that they feel most powerful on the class they were originally designed for.” This means potential balancing changes and tweaks in future patches.

On a side note, the blog post provided some context regarding how this bug appeared in the first place. “On the backend, we shifted to a new way of creating weapons and rewards to help streamline some of the development process. While moving into this new paradigm, class lockouts for the Exotic Glaives and a handful of Swords were mistakenly removed,” Bungie wrote.

The first reaction was to fix the bug, mainly to maintain the “strong class-based fantasies” within the game, but ultimately, the bug (or rather, a feature) is here to stay.

