Joxer’s Longsword god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

It’s not often that an average playlist weapon takes over the Destiny 2 sandbox, but the new Joxer’s Longsword pulse rifle has everything you might want for PvE and PvP.

Joxer’s Longsword is a Void Heavy Burst pulse rifle, making it the first of its kind if you don’t count the Graviton Lance Exotic. The biggest downside of this weapon is it has way too many perks, making it difficult to get the perfect roll. There are 12 perks in the third and fourth columns, so be prepared to grind or settle with alternative perks.

Here are our PvE and PvP god rolls for Joxer’s Longsword in Destiny 2.

What is the Joxer’s Longsword god roll in Destiny 2

Something for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Joxer’s Longsword PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Light Mag

Light Mag Perk one: Dragonfly or Repulsor Brace

Dragonfly or Repulsor Brace Perk two: Destabilizing Rounds

Destabilizing Rounds Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

Joxer’s Longsword PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk one: Lone Wolf

Lone Wolf Perk two: Headseeker

Headseeker Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

Joxer’s Longsword allows you to double down on damage in PvE, with Dragonfly in the third column and Destabilizing Rounds in the fourth. Both can clear adds extremely quickly, especially since Destabilizing Rounds only has a 1.5-second internal cooldown.

If you feel that’s overkill or can’t get the right roll, there are a few other options. In the third column, you can get Repulsor Brace, which grants a Void overshield when defeating a Void-debuffed target. This is a classic perk to pair with Destabilizing Rounds. You can also get Rewind Rounds to get ammo back as you hit targets. Other solid perks include Demolitionist for grenade energy and Strategist for class ability energy.

In the fourth column, you can get Demoralize to weaken targets (also synergizes with Repulsor Brace) or One for All for increased damage. Any of these perks are solid on Joxer’s Longsword if you can’t get the god roll.

Unfortunately, there aren’t that many options for PvP. Joxer’s Longsword can dominate the Crucible, but you need a specific roll. In the third column, you want Lone Wolf for increased ADS speed and aim assist. These effects also increase when no allies are nearby. It does have Closing Time in this column, but it’s not as relevant on Primary weapons that have larger mags.

The best perk in the fourth column is Headseeker, which is a go-to for PvP on most pulse rifles in Destiny 2, like Elsie’s Rifle, to make the shots more forgiving. Zen Moment can do fine while you’re hunting for the perfect roll, but Headseeker is ultimately superior.

How to get Joxer’s Longsword in Destiny 2

Grab it while it’s cheap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Joxer’s Longsword by completing Crucible matches in Destiny 2. As you get Crucible Engrams, you can focus them at Shaxx in the Tower. Since it’s a new weapon, focusing a weapon only requires one engram and no additional Glimmer.

After you prestige (aka reset) Shaxx’s reputation rank, you start getting rolls with multiple perks in each column. The higher the prestige, the more perks you can get in each column, so make sure to inspect every gun you get in case it has the god roll that you want.

