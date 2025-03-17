The Title god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

That's the title. Here are the best perks for PvE and PvP.

If you still don’t have a god roll The Recluse from Onslaught, there’s another Void SMG available for a limited time during the Guardian Games event in Destiny 2. The Title is one of the first Guardian Games weapons, and it returned in 2025 with a few new perks.

The Title is a 720 RPM Void submachine gun, and while the god roll for PvE mainly remained the same compared to the 2024 iteration, there’s a new perk, Demoralize. As for PvP, The Title is not nearly as good as it used to be.

Here are our The Title god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is The Title god roll in Destiny 2?

The Title PvE god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: Appended Mag

Appended Mag Perk one: Repulsor Brace

Repulsor Brace Perk two: Destabilizing Rounds or Demoralize

Destabilizing Rounds or Demoralize Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

The Title PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk one: Closing Time or To the Pain

Closing Time or To the Pain Perk two: Under Pressure

Under Pressure Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

The PvE god roll for The Title is the classic Void combination of Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds. Destabilizing Rounds applies volatile to nearby enemies after a kill and Repulsor Brace grants an overshield when defeating Void-debuffed targets.

If you want something new, though, Demoralize’s also in the fourth column. Demoralize is similar to Destabilizing Rounds, except it weakens nearby targets and requires precision final blows. This can be a fun alternative in builds that already apply volatile (like Gyrfalcon’s Void Hunter).

Despite SMGs being decent in PvP, The Title barely has any good perks. In the third column, you can choose between Threat Detector, To the Pain, and Closing Time, but the best options in the fourth are Under Pressure and Rangefinder.

Rangefinder might’ve been the go-to PvP perk years ago, but not anymore. Ideally, you want an SMG with perks like Target Lock, especially considering its nerf has been reverted. You could go for a combination like Closing Time and Under Pressure on The Title to get buffs as the magazine gets lower, but there are plenty of better PvP SMGs, including Shayura’s Wrath, Unending Tempest, and Multimach CCX.

How to get The Title in Destiny 2

The Title is a Guardian Games SMG, so naturally, you must play the event to get it. Complete Cards, play activities with the event class item equipped, and complete event challenges to earn Medallions. You can then exchange these Medallions for drops in the Tower.

2025 introduced a new event activity, Rushdown. It’s a boss rush mode with five bosses you must defeat before the timer expires. The Expert difficulty offers significantly more rewards, including Ascendant Shards and masterworked Guardian Games weapons, but poses a harder challenge.

