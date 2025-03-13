Destiny 2’s new Guardian Games mode is one of the best ways Bungie repurposed old content

Older content sometimes makes its way back into Destiny 2 in one form or another. However, a good chunk of it is simply irrelevant today, whether it’s seasonal or campaign content. Yet, Bungie created a fun way to bring back multiple iconic fights in the new Guardian Games mode, Rushdown.

Rushdown is a new activity in Destiny 2‘s Guardian Games event. It’s a boss rush mode where you and your fireteam must fight through five encounters before the time expires. The bosses change daily, and the best part is that the encounters are from all over Destiny 2, including those we probably would’ve never seen again otherwise.

I miss the Leviathan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Today on March 13, for example, you could fight Riven (or rather, her illusion) from the Witch Queen campaign, Fanatic from the Season of the Haunted that has elements of the iconic Leviathan’s gauntlet, as well as a couple more fights from other campaigns. The day before that, the lineup of the bosses was completely different, including Nightmare of Ghoul from Season of the Haunted, Phylaks from Beyond Light, and others.

Generally, no one would ever replay the campaign missions, even though most are available at any point. At the same time, old seasonal content is gone for good and has no reason to return. With Rushdown, Bungie brought it back in a fun and engaging way, making Guardian Games one of the best events in Destiny 2. Rushdown also fits the Guardian Games aesthetic. It’s a celebration of Guardians and all three classes to see which one’s the best, and what’s a better way to find that out than by going through multiple boss fights in a row?

“I got through the first two rounds of my warmup yesterday after work and immediately said “Oh this is fun, I love this.” There have been so many bosses in Destiny, it’s awesome to get a boss rush when there are so many choices!” a player wrote in a Reddit thread.

The biggest question is whether we can expect to see different bosses every day through the entire Guardian Games. While there could be some overlap, I’m sure there are more than enough bosses from all the Destiny 2 seasons and campaigns to keep the playlist fresh and us busy.

