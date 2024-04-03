Multimach CCX god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The Multimach CCX has returned to Destiny 2 with updated perks. It’s a solid submachine gun for PvP and PvE, although you might need some luck to get the exact perks that make the Multimach CCX great.

Recommended Videos

It’s a 900 RPM submachine gun like the Parabellum available from Iron Banner. Yes, there are already plenty of great SMGs in the game, from the newly reprised Adjudicator to the good old Unending Tempest. The Multimach CCX, however, does have a few perks unavailable on those weapons, and considering this weapon gets enhanced perks in The Final Shape, it’s definitely worth your time.

Here are our Multimach CCX god rolls in Destiny 2, for both PvP and PvE.

What is the Multimach CCX god roll in Destiny 2?

The Origin Perks complement the weapon nicely as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Multimach CCX PvE god roll

Barrel: Smallbore

Smallbore Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Third column: Attrition Orbs

Attrition Orbs Fourth column: Kinetic Tremors

Kinetic Tremors Origin Trait: Field-Tested

Multimach CCX PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Third column: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Dynamic Sway Reduction Fourth column: Kill Clip

Kill Clip Origin Trait: Skulking Wolf

Although Multimach CCX has more PvP perks, there are still a few combinations you can take to PvE. Kinetic Tremors is one of the best perks on a kinetic weapon for PvE as it makes you deal more AoE damage. But there isn’t that much to pair it with. Out of all the perks in the third column, the Under-Over and Attrition Orbs are your only options, with Attrition Orbs being more consistent for the Orb generation.

For PvP, there’s Dynamic Sway Reduction in the third column, which is almost a must-have in the current meta. Pair it with Kill Clip in the fourth column for that extra damage after securing a kill, or maybe even Tap the Trigger for extra stability.

While you may think about getting Target Lock on your Multimach CCX, remember it was nerfed on SMGs specifically to avoid another The Immortal appearing. It’s simply not as good as it was, while something like Kill Clip has always been a reliable choice.

How to get Multimach CCX in Destiny 2

Multimach CCX drops from Iron Banner alongside the Tusk of the Boar Strand grenade launcher. You have to wait until Iron Banner becomes available during the weekly reset and grind throughout the week to try and get that god roll. Just keep playing and focusing engrams at Lord Saladin, and you should get it eventually.

It’s not ideal, but I recommend you spend some time grinding because Multimach CCX will retroactively be able to equip enhanced perks once The Final Shape expansion comes out, making it more potent than most other weapons in the current sandbox.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more