Destiny 2’s upcoming Heresy episode to ditch ‘all-in’ format of Revenant for more drip-fed content

The final episode of Destiny 2’s current content calendar kicks off in less than two weeks, and Bungie has updated fans on what to expect from it.

Episode: Heresy closes out the year of post-The Final Shape content with a calendar of three acts that will run from February through the end of May, potentially leading into a new, smaller-scale expansion than what Destiny 2 players have become accustomed to. And the way that the episode will be delivered is changing, too.

Here’s your content. How do you like it? Image via Bungie

Broken into three acts, Destiny 2’s recent Revenant episode switched to a format of dropping all of the available story content on day one of each new act, as opposed to weekly releases. Now, Bungie says it will be going to a bit of a hybrid for how content is deployed for Heresy.

“We understand your concerns about our return to this approach, but we have learned a lot from the ‘all-in’ format in Revenant, so in Heresy we’re striking a balance between everything dropping on day one of an Act vs. meaningful reasons to log-in throughout the Episode,” Bungie said in this week’s blog post. The blog continued, detailing how most of the season’s activities and content will still be available on the first day of the new act, but it will “evolve” as the story of the Act progresses each week, and every week will also get a different Seasonal Challenge from which players can earn a seasonal weapon.

Heresy will also be different in the length of its acts, which will no longer rely on a fixed duration like the previous episodes. For example, Act II will run for three weeks instead of the standard five or six weeks, and all reprised weapons will be available at launch, while the second half of episodic weapons will release when Act II does.

“Our goal is to tell a satisfying and exciting story that both serves as an epilogue to the Light and Darkness Saga and that helps pave the way for what’s to come when Codename: Frontiers launches later this year,” Bungie said.

Codename: Frontiers is still a big question mark at this point. Eventually, Bungie will host a live stream to reveal the future of Destiny 2, as it’s currently shrouded in mystery as to what that looks like, although the company previously described it as a smaller expansion than what players have enjoyed in DLCs like The Final Shape, Lightfall, and others.

Tune in to see what’s next. Image via Bungie

On the subject of live streams, Bungie will host another stream next week on Jan. 28 to discuss Heresy and what’s to come, including a peek at the story, new activities, and the return to Oryx’s Dreadnaught ship location which hasn’t been playable since Destiny 1. Other changes include a slew of tweaks to Exotic armors and a large balancing pass on weapons, which Bungie also detailed in the new This Week in Destiny blog post today.

Heresy is set to begin on Feb. 4, and will likely run until Codename: Frontiers is ready to release, which may be as early as this June. Otherwise, there may be a lull in the content calendar while the team cooks up the future of the series.

