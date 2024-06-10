Bungie outlines the next year of Destiny 2, including a new expansion in 2025—but no Destiny 3 just yet

If you thought Destiny 2 was coming to an end with The Final Shape, think again.

While The Final Shape’s raid and final mission wrapped a beautiful bow around the Light and Darkness saga, there’s still plenty more Destiny to be told, as Bungie revealed the next year of the game and beyond in a new video this morning.

It feels like we’re just getting started. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The biggest news out of today’s presentation is that 2025 will feature a new expansion in Destiny 2, currently named Codename: Frontiers. The full reveal of the DLC will likely happen later this year or early next, but there’s plenty to do between now and then.

It all begins with Episodes, a new seasonal method of storytelling and gameplay for Destiny 2. It kicks off tomorrow with Episode: Echoes, which takes the fight to Nessus and is themed around the Vex and a new, mysterious enemy.

After the Witness’s defeat at the hands of humanity and its allies, a ripple effect of echoes launched throughout the solar system. The first echo landed on Nessus, and Guardians will work together with Failsafe to keep the fight going.

After Echoes, the next piece of Destiny 2 is Episode: Revenant, which features the Fallen, has a dark fantasy theme, and features “slaying vampires with a touch of Splicer mixed in,” according to Bungie. Fikrul the Fanatic returns, holding another echo hostage in an Awoken watchtower. The episode will also feature potion-crafting and more focused reward-hunting.

And to close out year 10 before Codename: Frontiers in year 11, Episode: Heresy will bring the focus back to the Hive Pantheon, including Savathun and Xivu Arath. A “new Eldritch force” is “bubbling up to the surface,” according to Bungie, and it will feature a return to the Dreadnaught, Oryx’s ship, a location from Destiny 1.

All of the episodes and stories told in year 10 and 11 are building up to something new, which of course, will likely lead to many speculation that Destiny 3 is on the way. Bungie had nothing to say about that, however, so Destiny 2 is here to stay for at least a few more years.

