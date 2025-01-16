Destiny 2’s most ignored subclass is getting turbocharged next month

If you’re a fan of the Arc subclass in Destiny 2, you may have a reason for thunderous applause. The lightning-based subclass is getting huge tweaks—including a new mechanic and Aspects—in Episode Heresy, which starts on Feb. 4.

The new keyword, Bolt Charge, is the big-ticket addition in the upcoming balancing pass. It springs from Arc’s relative lack of buffs, Bungie said in a blog post today. “Charge” is an appropriate name: You gradually build up stacks of this buff by playing. Using your ability when your gauge is fully charged unleashes a powerful lightning strike. Gaining a stack grants you some melee energy, and you can build up to 10 charges at maximum.

That’s not the extent of the tuning pass, however. In addition to embedding the new keyword in existing kits for Arc and Prismatic, Bungie is also pushing new Aspects with Heresy—and for more than just Destiny 2‘s cyan blue subclass.

Titans get the Storm’s Keep Aspect. Casting your class ability grants five stacks of Bolt Charge to you and any allies in the vicinity. While Barricade is active, stacks accumulate over time and you can fire a bolt through weapon damage instead of needing an ability.

Warlocks, on the other hand, get another turret (no Getaway Artist required). The Ionic Sentry calls down a full-on Arc turret that blinds enemies and fires lightning bolts. Kills from the sentry grant one stack of Bolt Charge. Stormcallers already have the Arc Soul, and now, it no longer has to be alone.

Hunters don’t have an Arc Aspect, likely due to the addition of Ascension in The Final Shape. Instead, their new tool gives them more space to play on Void, though the subclass is still focused on invisibility for them.

The Aspects for Titans and Hunters will seemingly be exclusive to Arc at launch, which may be good news for this element. Arc as a pure subclass can often be overlooked depending on your class, though its elements pair nicely with Prismatic, The Final Shape‘s most successful addition to the game. Warlocks in particular can access the brunt of the lightning subclass’ power through Prismatic already, while Arc Titans are in a bad spot compared to the rest of the options. Even if Hunters can borrow vital pieces of the kit after mixing Light and Dark, the Gathering Storm super remains exclusive to Arc, which can make it stand off.

You can use the new Aspects and the new Bolt Charge keyword once Heresy launches on Feb. 4, followed by the launch of the Sundered Doctrine dungeon (under contest mode) on Feb. 7. Until then, if your Arc Soul is lonely on Prismatic, you can always use Bleak Watcher and/or Hellion.

