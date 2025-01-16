Forgot password
Destiny 2
Image via Bungie
Destiny 2

How to get the Revenant Redress emblem in Destiny 2

Everything comes to an end. Learn how to unlock the new Skolas emblem.
Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Published: Jan 16, 2025

Act three of Revenant in Destiny 2 added one of the coolest emblems we’ve seen in a while—Revenant Redress. The black and orange emblem depicts an image of Skolas, and chances are, you were about to finish this Episode without it.

Here’s everything you need to know to get the Revenant Redress emblem in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Revenant Redress emblem in Destiny 2

Kell's Vengeance node in Destiny 2
Come prepared. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Revenant Redress emblem is a random drop from Kell’s Vengeance run of Contest of Elders, according to Destiny Emblem Collector. It seems to be a rare drop, as only 2,037 players have it at the time of writing. During our first run, none of the fireteam members got the emblem, so be prepared for some farming.

Revenant Redress emblem in Destiny 2
Killing Skolas once isn’t enough. Image via Bungie

Kell’s Vengeance is a 2040 power level activity, and it’s one of the more challenging seasonal activities, especially if you don’t often do high-level activities in Destiny 2. There’s no matchmaking for Kell’s Vengeance, nor can you launch it solo, so bring along some friends and put Skolas to rest.

You also want to bring the best loadouts and builds for this activity. While the modifiers and Warden’s challenges (that you must complete) remain the same, you must be able to quickly clear rooms and deal with boss DPS. The second room has a challenge to complete the encounter quickly, and it’s not the easiest thing with two bosses and a bunch of adds on the field.

Even though Revenant is coming to an end, you should still be able to get the emblem until the launch of Apollo in June, as all the seasonal activities remain available. Completing Kell’s Vengeance also grants you the Vengeance, Denied triumph for the Slayer Baron title, and the Renunciation Exotic ship alongside some seasonal loot.

Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.