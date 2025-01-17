Destiny 2 reveals tons of ability changes—and Titan mains already found their favorite

Bungie revealed a ton of ability tuning coming to Destiny 2 in Heresy. This includes some nerfs and buffs to abilities across all three classes, including one severely underused Titan Aspect.

In This Week in Destiny blog post on Jan. 17, Bungie revealed major buffs coming to the Unbreakable Aspect for Titans. In Heresy, Unbreakable gets an increased charge rate, maximum damage, health pool, and Overshield charge rate. On top of that, the Unbreakable throw now costs half of a grenade-energy charge instead of a full charge.

Sentinels are about to have the time of their lives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Destiny 2 players naturally got excited over this buff for the Aspect that didn’t feel as good as advertised. “So, on top of it being an absolute mobile fortress, the blast now charges faster, hurts more, and uses half of the grenade energy???” a player wrote in a Reddit thread, suggesting that pairing this with Armamentarium will be the play as it grants two grenade charges for you to take advantage of the Unbreakable.

The Reddit thread was titled “Mother of pearl… what did you do to unbreakable…” to which the official Destiny2Team account responded with: “It’s not a question of what did we do to unbreakable, rather, what will YOU do WITH unbreakable?” In the blog post, the developer added that the Orb generation cooldown is increased for Unbreakable to keep the ability balanced.

Unbreakable has been a very underused Aspect since its release. Despite its great defensive capabilities and buffs in Revenant, there’s not much synergy and damage to use it over the classic triple Consecration build, at least on the Prismatic subclass.

Considering Consecration’s scorch-wave and slam-wave damage in PvE is reduced by 55 percent, this might be the time to brush the dust off the Unbreakable. Consecration should still be good as the increased Ignition damage remains the same (even though Bungie is threatening to adjust that as well), but it creates room for other Aspects to shine.

All these changes, alongside the new Arc verb and new Aspects for all three classes, are coming to Destiny 2 in Episode Heresy, which launches on Feb. 4.

