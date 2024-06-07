Who’s winning Destiny 2’s Salvation’s Edge World First raid race? Live updates

It all comes down to this.

There’s nothing quite like a world first raid race day in Destiny 2, and the latest might be the most exciting of all time. The Final Shape is here, as is the Witness, the malevolent force behind many of the events within the franchise’s history.

The Witness has made a home inside a massive monolith within the Traveler’s Pale Heart, and it’s time to bring the fight to them once and for all in an effort to close out the chapter of Light and Darkness within Destiny and move on to something entirely new. It’s time to reach Salvation’s Edge.

Another raid championship belt is on the line, and gamers across the galaxy are either tuning in to watch along or raiding with their own teams to try and become the winners of what may be the most hectic race in Destiny yet.

Follow along below for live updates in the World First Raid Race for Salvation’s Edge, the raid for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge Raid World First Race – Live updates

Let’s do this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

9:20am CT: Many of the best raid teams and players are already online and waiting for word to hop in. Salvation’s Edge goes live at 12pm CT, and not a minute will be wasted as clans like Saltagreppo‘s Elysium (looking for their record fifth world first title), top streamer Datto and Math Class (looking for their first), and many others are all competing with their best loadouts and Guardian classes locked and loaded. Streamers like ProfessorBroman will host a “raid tailgate” and follow along with many perspectives, and Twitch Rivals will also be streaming the start of it, so there’s plenty of opportunity to check out multiple perspectives.

9:15am CT: Good morning and happy raid day, Guardians. This is the big one. The Witness awaits the arrival of fireteams across the world in what is sure to be a tumultuous and lengthy day of fighting within its monolith inside the Pale Heart of the Traveler. Ten years of Destiny have built up to this point, and tensions are high.

Best Destiny 2 streams to watch Salvation’s Edge raid race

Plenty of streamers will be hopping online to try and win a belt. Here’s a list of some of them, but you can tune in to the Destiny 2 directory to see who’s live once the race begins at 12pm CT:

What is Contest Mode in Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge?

This belt is on the line. Image via Bungie

In Contest Mode, all Guardian power is capped at 1965, meaning it doesn’t matter how much a player has leveled up beyond that point. Every encounter will increase in power, but Guardian power will not matter past 1965, making the challenge that much harder.

Contest Mode ends on Sunday, June 9 at 12pm CT.

Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge: Contest Mode disabled items

Some items have been disabled for competitive integrity in Salvation’s Edge. The full list of disabled items can be found below:

Lucky Pants (Exotic Hunter leg armor)

Cascade Point (Legendary perk)

Magnificent Howl (Legendary perk)

Facet of Command (Prismatic Hunter Fragment – will be re-enabled on June 9)

Relentless Strikes (Legendary weapon perk)

Ascension (Hunter Aspect)

Elemental Surges

