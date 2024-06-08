‘Greatest raid in Destiny history’: Destiny 2’s Salvation’s Edge finally beaten after 19-hour slogfest

Many couldn’t see how Bungie could top Destiny 2’s Last Wish raid, but they’ve blown it out of the water as Team Parabellum claimed the title of World’s First in today’s Salvation’s Edge raid, just days following the release of The Final Shape.

Last Wish’s 18-hour first clear record was shattered, with Tyraxe, Astro, bravo, DrakathShadow, Ham, and Jake (alongside a few “coaches”) taking 18 hours and 57 minutes to defeat all five encounters of the epic raid. For Australian player Tyraxe, who began the raid run with the team at 3am local time earlier today, it was an absolute slog.

Guardians make their own fate.



Congratulations to team Parabellum on the world's first clear of Salvation's Edge!

💠 Astro

💠 bravo

💠 DrakathShadow

💠 Ham

💠 Jake

— Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 8, 2024

“That was, in my humble opinion, the greatest raid in Destiny history,” Tyraxe said in an impromptu interview with evanf1997 following the clear. Tyraxe mentioned he and his team were stuck on the raid’s first encounter for the longest time and fell far behind their peers, but after piecing it together, they managed to work their way through each encounter quickly.

The team mentioned the shorter time between The Final Shape‘s launch meant an added layer of difficulty for this race compared to previous World’s First attempts. One such example the team mentioned was the nerf of Warlock’s Well of Radiance which, coupled with “the most unique damage phase we’ve seen” that required plenty of movement, meant many classic Destiny strategies were made obsolete.

“It’s very Final Fantasy-esque, dealing damage while moving,” one of the raid team said. “A lot of very small radius damage opportunities, then dodging attacks that will instakill you. We almost two-phased the boss, but we were playing our lives more than focusing on damage.”

The nearly 19-hour clear beats out the previous record held by Clan Redeem for the Last Wish way back with the launch of Forsaken in 2018. Following Parabellum’s clear, a new 12-player activity called Excision has been unlocked for all Destiny 2 players, as well as a narrative cutscene.

Today will go down in Destiny history and regardless of where the game heads following The Final Shape, no one will forget the work done by Parabellum as well as the many other fireteams continuing their Contest Mode clears.

