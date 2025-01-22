3 easiest dungeons to solo in Destiny 2

Dungeons are a three-player endgame activity in Destiny 2 and are like small raids with dedicated mechanics and shiny loot. While dungeons are meant for three players, every one of them is designed to be possible to complete solo, and there are even associated triumphs and rewards for doing that.

Some dungeons are much easier to solo than others, but regardless of the dungeon, you want to have a defined build that can keep you alive, above all. There’s no one to revive you, and death means wiping and starting the encounter from the beginning.

Before attempting a solo dungeon run, it’s worth running it with a team to learn the mechanics and room layouts. If you’re strictly a solo player, read or watch a couple of guides explaining the encounters in detail.

The older the dungeon, the easier it is to solo due to power creep and our ever-growing strength. If you’re just starting out on your solo dungeon journey, here are the three easiest dungeons to solo in Destiny 2.

Easiest dungeons to solo in Destiny 2

3) Prophecy

One of the best dungeons when it comes to visuals. Image via Bungie

Prophecy is harder than the rest of the dungeons on this list and can be a challenge if you’ve never soloed a dungeon before. At the same time, it’s a good dungeon to attempt solo or even solo flawless before trying newer dungeons, like Grasp of Avarice, Spire of the Watcher, Warlord’s Ruin, and others, as bosses don’t have nearly as much health.

The most annoying part of the dungeon is the first encounter. It has a small arena with adds and a boss Phalanx that can push you off the map. Try to position yourself on the opposite side of the arena and keep your distance while collecting motes. The rest is very straightforward once you figure out how to do that.

Prophecy also had its loot pool reprised during Season of the Wish. There are some spicy weapons, like the Adjudicator submachine gun and A Sudden Death shotgun.

2) Pit of Heresy

The only way is down. Image via Bungie

Pit of Heresy is the second dungeon ever released in Destiny 2, and the main reason it’s not the easiest dungeon is due to the traversal sections and higher add density. The bosses and their mechanics aren’t difficult, especially in today’s sandbox, as long as you can stay alive amidst adds.

The traversal section before the final boss is also one of the more annoying ones. Don’t let that stop you from attempting to solo Pit of Heresy, though. You should be fine with Strand and a sword with Eager Edge or just several attempts to learn the layout and get this done.

1) The Shattered Throne

It’s also very dark in here. Image via Bungie

The Shattered Throne is by far the easiest dungeon to solo in Destiny 2 due to how old it is. We’ve received many tools that have made us stronger since the dungeon’s release, including 3.0 subclasses, new Exotics, and Prismatic subclass. The power creep alone makes this dungeon a walk in the park.

You can easily one-phase the first boss with just a Celestial Nighthawk Golden Gun and a couple of rockets. On top of that, the encounters don’t have many adds to deal with, and the traversal sections are straightforward as long as you watch your step. If you’re looking for the easiest solo dungeon completion, The Shattered Throne is the way to go.

