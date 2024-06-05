Destiny 2 The Final Shape mission list

The Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2 is the finale of the Light and Dark saga that lasted 10 years. Naturally, the expansion campaign is one of the most exciting things to play, so here’s how many missions are in The Final Shape and how long it takes to beat.

How many missions are in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Are you ready to become a legend? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Final Shape‘s campaign structure is similar to other campaigns in Destiny 2, except that The Pale Heart destination is a solo instance. Bungie also recommends completing the campaign before playing any other activities, including seasonal content, because The Final Shape is intended to be a single continuous experience.

There are eight missions in The Final Shape campaign. Seven are available from the launch day, while the last one unlocks after the Salvation’s Edge raid World’s First completion. This means that only after the first team in the world clears the new raid can you experience the story’s finale.

Here are all the missions in The Final Shape campaign:

Transmigration Temptation Exegesis Requiem Ascent Dissent Iconoclasm Unknown (unlocks after the World’s First raid completion)

Eight missions might not seem much, but as in any Destiny 2 campaign, there are a few side tasks during the campaign you have to do. Without spoiling too much, there are objectives to complete the new strike and clear lost sectors around The Pale Heart destination.

How long does it take to beat Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The playthrough length depends on whether you play the campaign on Normal or Legend difficulty. On Legend, you can expect to spend about six to seven hours playing (without the final mission).

You can complete each of these missions on any difficulty, and if you feel like things are getting too tough, you can always switch the difficulty on the destination screen or when launching the mission.

