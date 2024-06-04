How to deactivate the conduits in the Temptation mission in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape

Destiny 2’s puzzles can stop players in their tracks, whether you’re seeing through Savathûn’s lies in The Witch Queen or trying to deactivate the conduits in The Final Shape‘s Temptation mission.

Recommended Videos

The second mission of Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape campaign comes with a potentially tricky puzzle that requires players to juggle a buff and spin a dial to progress through the mission. This mechanic also seems to appear in the Overthrow activity, based on footage from content creators who got to play The Final Shape early.

Here’s how you can get past the Temptation mission and solve its puzzle in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape.

Deactivate the conduits puzzle solution in Temptation in Destiny 2

Here’s a short solution to the conduits puzzle in the Temptation mission, though we’ll break it down in-depth below.

Gather stacks of Psionic Insight by killing Psions.

Use those stacks to turn the wheels on each conduit.

Turn the needle clockwise or counter-clockwise so it lands on each glowing spot.

Repeat until you’ve deactivated all three conduits spread across the mission.

This solution can work if you’ve gleaned the mechanics while playing, but here’s a full breakdown on how to solve the conduits puzzle and make it through the Temptation mission in The Final Shape.

How to solve the “deactivate the conduits” puzzle in the Temptation mission in The Final Shape

Notice the glowing point on the right and the message in the bottom-left corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Temptation puzzle is similar to adjusting a clock and moving the needle to specific points on each dial. This puzzle is somewhat simple once you grasp its mechanics, though it may still be tricky if you get too many (or too few) stacks of Psionic Insight. Here’s a quick breakdown of what you’ll need to solve it.

What is Psionic Insight in Destiny 2?

Getting Psionic Insight is essential to kickstart the puzzle. You can get this buff by taking down the Psion enemies that appear throughout Temptation, with each kill granting you a stack of the buff.

Each stack corresponds to one “position” of the dial in each conduit. Each position is indicated by a groove on the outer edge, and some of them will be lit up with the orange-like hue of Darkness energy.

If you want it to move a single position, all you need is one stack. Getting more stacks will cause the dial to rotate more, so try not to get too many at once. This may be tricky if you’re using add-clear weapons such as Sunshot or Graviton Lance, so be ready to melee a Psion or two if needed.

Like any other buffs, Psionic Insight will appear on the left side of your screen, also displaying your stacks and a timer. Once that timer runs out, all stacks decay at once. You can use that buff to spin the dial clockwise or counter-clockwise, so you don’t need to grab more than one buff (though you can get multiple stacks).

Once you have at least one stack, you can spin the wheel clockwise or counter-clockwise by interacting with the pillars on each side of the dial. If you don’t have any stacks, it will just say “Psionic Insight required.”

How to spin the dial in Temptation in The Final Shape

Each dial is arranged similarly to a clock, with eight possible positions. You need to rotate the dial to the proper positions, making sure you stop by each lit-up point. The order doesn’t seem to matter. If you get it right, a message will pop up on the bottom-left corner of your screen.

Each dial can spin clockwise or counter-clockwise. You must rotate the dial in the direction needed to reach the next glowing point, so clockwise or counter-clockwise varies. This is where the Psionic Insight buff comes in: You need it to spin the wheel, and how many stacks you have will show how much the needle will move.

For instance, if a dial is pointing straight ahead (what would be 12 o’clock) and your points are all clockwise, you can spin the needle clockwise until you get to each, or turn it counter-clockwise if you went too far.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy