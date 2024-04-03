Tusk of the Boar god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Tusk of the Boar may be one of the most coveted weapons in Destiny 2 thanks to its unique archetype at launch and its powerful perks. This grenade launcher is deadly with the god roll, but even a passable roll can take out tons of enemies in your path.

Tusk of the Boar is one of two Wave-Frame grenade launchers that take up a Kinetic slot—and unlike New Pacific Epitaph it actually has good perks. The Strand synergy helps its case, but regardless of what subclass you’re using, this powerful grenade launcher has a bunch of options in stock, even if you don’t get its god roll.

This grenade launcher is only available from Iron Banner, and players must unlock it first before focusing it on Lord Saladin. You can get it as a random drop from matches, from challenge rewards, or just by opening Iron Engrams, and you can use your surplus Engrams to get even more copies of it.

The good news is you don’t have to worry about its magazine trait, since it seems to only roll with two mag options: High-Velocity Rounds and Implosion Rounds. This makes it easy to get the roll you want.

Surprisingly, Tusk of the Boar doesn’t seem to do too well in PvP, despite being available from Iron Banner. It’s made waves in PvE, though, thanks to its hefty perk pool. This isn’t a gun we really recommend using in Crucible, and the lack of generally PvP-oriented perks means both god rolls have a bit of overlap with each other.

Here are our god rolls for Tusk of the Boar, both in PvE and PvP.

Tusk of the Boar PvE god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Barrel: Quick Launch, Linear Compensator, or Countermass

Quick Launch, Linear Compensator, or Countermass Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Third column: Envious Assassin, Slice, or Slideways (Honorable mention: Enlightened Action)

Envious Assassin, Slice, or Slideways (Honorable mention: Enlightened Action) Fourth column: Chain Reaction, Hatchling, or Vorpal Weapon

Tusk of the Boar PvP god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Barrel: Quick Launch, Linear Compensator, or Countermass

Quick Launch, Linear Compensator, or Countermass Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Third column: Slice, Slideways, or Pulse Monitor

Slice, Slideways, or Pulse Monitor Fourth column: Chain Reaction, Vorpal Weapon, or Deconstruct

Tusk of the Boar PvE god roll: Envious Assassin, Slice, and others

Tusk of the Boar doesn’t have access to Auto-Loading Holster, but that doesn’t seem to stop its god roll. Envious Assassin is a great option here since it lets you overflow your magazine upon kills with other weapons, making this essentially Overflow with extra steps. Slice is good for higher-end activities since it dramatically decreases your enemies’ damage output, and you can apply it to multiple enemies at once. These are our two top picks for the third column, but they are by no means the only options.

Slideways works almost like Slideshot did in Ignition Code (gone too soon) but with a three-second cooldown. It’s not as potent as its cooler cousin, but it can work well here due to the lack of auto-loading perks. Three seconds is quite a bit of time in combat, though, and while fans wished for Slideshot, they’re stuck with the lower-powered alternative. This isn’t a terrible choice by any means, but it’s kind of limited if you’re used to the free mayhem of Slideshot.

Enlightened Action helps make your reloads faster, which works decently in the absence of Envious Assassin. It’s pretty much a free activation if you damage multiple enemies, so it helps trim the reload speed since you don’t have an auto-loading perk.

Feels nice to actually have a Wave-Frame in the first slot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tusk of the Boar PvE god roll: Chain Reaction, Hatchling, and more

Chain Reaction is the tried-and-true perk in the Tusk of the Boar god roll, with Forbearance making a compelling case for this trait’s lethality. Senior designer Chris Proctor heralded a nerf to Chain Reaction in The Final Shape, though, so you can go with a different damage perk if you’re looking to future-proof your roll.

Hatchling can be a good option, especially if you’re looking for Strand synergy, and Vorpal Weapon can be helpful if you’re aiming for sturdier targets. Hatchling has damage with extra steps, and it can work depending on how many kills you get.

While Bait and Switch is a great perk for Power weapons, it’s not as great for Special or Primary weapons, since you need to spend your hard-earned purple bricks on them. Pairing this with a machine gun works well for it because of its ammo efficiency, so it can work in certain circumstances, but you’re likely not gonna spend one of your dozen rockets to activate this. It’s kind of a niche roll, though, and we recommend Chain Reaction, Hatchling, or Vorpal Weapon, which provide less benefit but apply to far more cases.

Tusk of the Boar PvP god roll

Despite being an Iron Banner weapon, Tusk of the Boar doesn’t really have that much going for it in the PvP department. There’s no Disruption Break here due to it being on the Kinetic slot, which already limits you a bit from the get-go. Its only true PvP-focused perk is Pulse Monitor, which isn’t that great (though it may be decent for the Crucible).

You have more and more reason to visit Lord Saladin thanks to Tusk of the Boar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slice is a good option to debuff your foes, though you’ll need to spend your class ability to get the effect going. The Slice debuff in PvP isn’t as drastic as in PvE, though it can still change how a fight goes. Slideways can also be a good choice if you’re looking to double down on your offensive, since it lets you shoot twice and gives you stat bonuses if you slide (though use it carefully). Pulse Monitor is a bet-against-yourself perk, though it may come in handy in tight fights.

Nothing really speaks out to PvP on the fourth column either, so your best bets will probably be Chain Reaction or Vorpal Weapon. Deconstruct might work to deal more damage to Titan Barricades, but it requires you to blow through your ammo to do so. Swashbuckler and Grave Robber can work if you can get within melee range, but the buff duration for Swashbuckler is quite short and Grave Robber has Slideways as a safer alternative.

At the end of the day, Tusk of the Boar can be outperformed by a lot of other Destiny 2 weapon choices in PvP. PvE is where it really shines, though—and for good reason.

