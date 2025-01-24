Destiny 2’s glitchiest gun is about to get even more dangerous

Bungie revealed multiple changes to Exotics coming to Destiny 2 in the next Episode. Among multiple intriguing changes (including the D.A.R.C.I. rework), a certain problematic Exotic Void fusion rifle is also getting a massive upgrade.

That’s right, Telesto is getting a buff in Destiny 2, according to Bungie’s weekly This Week in Destiny blog post on Jan. 23. Bungie said that Telesto “lacks a solid high point in its power fantasy and does not interface with buildcrafting much,” and this buff aims to address that. Episode Heresy introduces a rework to Telesto’s perk, Harbinger’s Pulse, and its Catalyst, giving it more power and synergy with Void.

Contacting Destiny servers. Image via Bungie

Harbinger’s Pulse’s current description states it reloads Kinetic and Energy weapons on multikills with Telesto. The reworked version limits the reload to Telesto only, but the perk now triggers with any Void final blow, so you can weave in your abilities or heavy weapons. Multikills now require three kills, but Telesto’s kills count as two.

However, the real juice of this rework comes with Telesto’s updated Catalyst. A new perk, Harbinger Seethe, states that after three Harbinger’s Pulse activations, you can use a special reload to cause a rain of Telesto projectiles on your next direct hit.

Telesto has a history of breaking the game to the point that Bungie itself organized a few campaigns featuring this Schrödinger’s Gun. A Telesto Report website even tracks all Telesto bugs in the game, and fans are cautiously anticipating what will happen next. “Bungo, do you know what you have unleashed upon this land?!,” a fan commented on a Reddit thread, as the rework will undoubtedly cause Telesto to break something once more.

Telesto buff comes alongside multiple other Exotic reworks, the return of The Palindrome, new Aspects for all classes, major Trials of Osiris changes, a new dungeon, and much more in the next Episode, Heresy, on Feb. 4.

