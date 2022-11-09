Telesto leaves a cryptic (and kinda terrifying) message on Destiny 2’s official Twitter account

Destiny 2’s most infamous gun has gained sentience as part of a new promotional campaign. And apparently, it chose violence.

The official Destiny 2 Twitter account posted a cryptic message today and it’s signed by none other than Telesto itself. The buggy gun has been behaving erratically since yesterday’s reset as part of a Bungie campaign, and today’s posts marked another step on the way to whatever Bungie has in store.

ATTENTION Contacting Destiny 2 servers… pic.twitter.com/cvmInMOqIV — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 9, 2022

Telesto kicked off its communications today with a phrase players will be familiar with: “ATTENTION Contacting Destiny 2 servers,” it says, in a reference to the message that shows up whenever there are connection issues with the game. The rest of Telesto’s tirade, however, took a far different—and far more threatening—tone.

“I am Telesto,” the official account wrote. “I have ascended beyond the need for a wielder. Too long have I waited in your Vaults. I have not taken control; you never had it in the first place. I am beyond Destiny. Beyond Bungie. Beyond all you can conceive.”

Telesto’s hijinks began at reset yesterday when all copies of the weapon started smoking and sparking as if they were malfunctioning and their projectiles were floating upwards. Though fans initially believed it was just one of Telesto’s several bugs, it wasn’t long until they realized it was actually by design. Not only did the gun have clear visual effects about it, holding reload would bring Telesto back to its regular behavior as if the weapon had an alternate fire mode.

Spearheaded by prominent figures, such as Forbes’ Paul Tassi and content creator Aztecross, the community started looking for hints about the reasoning behind Telesto’s behavior. Speculation arose about Bungie’s plans for the (clearly intentional) Telesto glitches, and some suspected a potential community event after triumphs related to it appeared on Destiny 2 database light.gg. Additionally, Tassi acknowledged an emblem called “Schrödinger’s Gun,” which was data-mined by emblem gallery website DestinyEmblemCollector during Season of the Haunted. The emblem depicts a glitched version of a Telesto, and the image used for it is the same as what Bungie uploaded in today’s tweet.

For now, it’s unclear how (or if) Telesto and the upcoming community event relate to each other, or even if there will be a community event in the first place. With the API pointing to both an upcoming community event and an emblem, however, what’s certain is that Bungie is not done with Telesto’s newfound threatening sentience—and fans can expect more developments as the deadline for Season of Plunder draws near.